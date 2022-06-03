Jennifer Lopez to receive honour at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Jennifer Lopez to receive honour at MTV Movie & TV Awards

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 12:01 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 12:05 pm
Jennifer Lopez (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez will be honoured for her film and television achievements at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The network announced that Lopez will receive the generation award on Sunday in Santa Monica, California.

The award celebrates actors whose diverse contributions in both film and television have turned them into household names.

Previous recipients include Scarlett Johansson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Will Smith and Reese Witherspoon.

Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Her first breakthrough came as a dancer on the 1990s sketch comedy series In Living Colour.

She pursued an acting career and landed a leading role in Selena in 1997.

She would go on to appear in films including Anaconda, Out Of Sight, The Wedding Planner, Hustlers and her latest, Marry Me.

The 52-year-old actor will release a new Netflix documentary called Halftime on June 14.

The project focuses on the second half of her career and she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist.

As a singer, Lopez has had major success on the pop and Latin charts with multiple hit songs and albums.

She released her multi-hit debut On The 6 in 1999 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with songs such as If You Had My Love, All I Have and the remixes of I’m Real and Ain’t It Funny.

In 2020, Lopez performed during the Super Bowl half-time show alongside Shakira.

Vanessa Hudgens
Vanessa Hudgens is hosting the awards (Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP)

Spider-Man: No Way Home enters the awards show as the leading nominee with seven nominations.

HBO’s Euphoria earned six nods, and The Batman followed with four nominations.

Vanessa Hudgens will host the awards, which will air live from the Barker Hangar.

The nominations include 26 gender-neutral categories.

Jack Black will receive the comedic genius award.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]