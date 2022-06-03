At least four killed as train derails in southern German Alps

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A train accident in the Alps in southern Germany has left at least four people dead and many more injured, authorities said.

Police said the regional train headed for Munich appeared to have derailed shortly after noon in Burgrain — just outside the resort town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, from where it had set off.

Three of the double-deck carriages overturned at least partly, and people were pulled out of the windows to safety.

Emergency and rescue teams at the scene of a train accident in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (Josef Hornsteiner/dpa via AP)

Police said on Twitter that four people were killed. They put the number of injured at about 30, 15 of whom were seriously injured and taken to hospitals.

The cause of the derailment was still being investigated. It was not clear how many people were on the train at the time, but officials said several students were on board heading home from school for the Whitsun holiday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Bavaria’s governor, Markus Soeder, expressed shock and sorrow at the disaster.

“Everything is being done to help those who were injured, to whom we wish a speedy recovery,” Mr Scholz said. “Our thoughts are with the relatives.”

Mr Soeder said that students on the train had been looking forward to the holidays.

“Lots of respect and thanks to the rescue services for their swift help,” he tweeted.

The line between Garmisch-Partenkirchen and Oberau, north of the accident site, was closed. The area is near the Austrian border.