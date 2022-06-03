Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fighting rages in two key eastern Ukrainian cities

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 8:20 pm
Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk (Francisco Seco/AP)
Fighting has raged around Lysychansk and neighbouring Sievierodonetsk (Francisco Seco/AP)

Fighting raged in two key eastern Ukrainian cities on Friday, the 100th day of Russia’s invasion.

Luhansk Governor Serhiy Haidai said fierce battles continued in Sievierodonetsk, where about 13,000 remaining residents took shelter in basements to escape relentless Russian bombardment.

Mr Haidai said Russian forces also pummelled neighbouring Lysychansk. Some 20,000 residents remain there — about one-fifth of Lysychansk’s pre-war population — even though Russian shelling has shattered 60% of the residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, authorities said.

A civilian was killed in the shelling there on Friday, Mr Haidai said.

Russian forces have been trying to encircle Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, the only two cities in eastern Ukraine’s Luhansk province not controlled by Russian forces or Moscow-backed separatists.

Luhansk and Donetsk provinces make up the Donbas, the eastern industrial region that Russia is intent on capturing.

Britain’s Defence Ministry said Russia now controls more than 90% of Luhansk and is likely to take it over completely in the next two weeks.

Mykola Sunhurovsky of the Razumkov Centre, a Kyiv-based think tank, said that because of Ukrainian resistance, the Russian offensive in the region has started to slow, and “they have lost too many forces and need a tactical break”.

He said that “time is working in Ukraine’s favour as supplies of Western weapons are increasing, making the Kremlin nervous”.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian troops have succeeded in their main stated task of protecting civilians in the separatist-controlled areas.

Russia controls almost one-fifth of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this week. But Mr Zelensky remained defiant in a video message marking 100 days of war.

“We have defended Ukraine for 100 days already,” he said. “Victory will be ours!”

In other developments:

– Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted the chairman of the African Union, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, in talks aimed at how to get grain supplies moving again. Wheat prices have soared because of the war. Russia, the world’s largest wheat exporter, has urged the West to lift sanctions against its shippers so that grain starts flowing freely. Ukraine blamed the growing global food crisis not on the sanctions but on Russia’s bottling up of the ports Ukraine uses to export grain

– The European Union formally approved an embargo on Russian oil. The 27-nation EU said imports of Russian crude will be phased out over six months, and other refined petroleum products over eight months. Landlocked countries that depend on Russian supplies — like Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia – will get “a temporary exemption”.

