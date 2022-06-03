Casper Ruud overcomes protest distraction to conquer Marin Cilic at French Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Casper Ruud overcomes protest distraction to conquer Marin Cilic at French Open

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 9:40 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 10:56 pm
Casper Ruud celebrates beating Marin Cilic (Christophe Ena/AP)
Casper Ruud reached his first grand slam final at the French Open after his match with Marin Cilic was interrupted by a woman invading the court.

The semi-final was held up for 10 minutes after the woman walked on to the court and tied herself to the net.

The woman, believed to be a climate-change protester, wore a T-shirt bearing the slogan ‘we have 1,028 days left’.

The match was held up while a protester was removed (Christophe Ena/AP)

She strolled on to Court Philippe-Chatrier unchallenged during the third set and attached herself to the net, raising serious questions about security at Roland Garros.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo looked on as the players left the court while the woman was removed.

After a short warm-up the players resumed the match and eighth seed Ruud wrapped up a 3-6 6-4 6-2 6-2 victory and secured a meeting with 13-time champion Rafael Nadal in the final.

The 23-year-old told Eurosport: “I was a bit scared, honestly. I didn’t know what was going on. It’s never happened to me.

“We left the court and when we got back I was able to keep my focus. But it was a little bit challenging..”

Ruud, the first Norwegian man to reach a grand slam final, added: “It was a great match from my side. I didn’t start the greatest but Marin also played well in the first set.

“I was too defensive. I broke him in the second set and after that break I started to play some of my best tennis this year, serving well and playing aggressive.

“Marin is usually the one playing very fast, he was serving big playing well coming to the net so I figured I had to step up counter-attacks and go for some fast shots and it helped and worked out and I raised my level.

“I’ve been looking up to Rafa, the player I’m playing in the final.

“He never complains, he is the perfect example of how you should be on the court – never giving up and never complaining.”

