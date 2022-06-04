US President Joe Biden evacuated as plane enters airspace near beach home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
US President Joe Biden evacuated as plane enters airspace near beach home

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 7:44 pm
President Joe Biden walks down the steps of Air Force One (Susan Walsh/AP)
US President Joe Biden and the first lady were evacuated from their holiday home after a small private plane accidentally entered restricted airspace, the White House and Secret Service said.

The White House said there was no threat to Mr Biden or his wife, Jill, who returned to their Rehoboth Beach home in Delaware after the situation was assessed.

The plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area”, the Secret Service said.

The agency said it will interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel or following published flight guidance.

As is standard practice for presidential trips outside Washington, the Federal Aviation Administration published flight restrictions earlier this week before Mr Biden’s beach town visit.

The restrictions include a 10-mile radius no-fly zone contained within a 30-mile restricted area.

A CBS News reporter said on Twitter he saw Mr Biden motorcading to a Rehoboth Beach fire station.

The group of reporters that travels with the president was not part of the motorcade.

Federal regulations require pilots to check for flight restrictions along their route before taking off.

Still, accidental airspace breaches, particularly around temporary restricted zones, are common.

US military jets and Coastguard helicopters are often used to intercept planes that violate the flight restrictions around the President.

Intercepted planes are diverted to a nearby airfield where aircrews are interviewed and face potential criminal or civil penalties.

