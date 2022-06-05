Promising international debut tinged with disappointment for Jarrod Bowen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Promising international debut tinged with disappointment for Jarrod Bowen

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 9:08 am Updated: June 5, 2022, 9:46 am
Jarrod Bowen had mixed emotions after the match in Budapest (Nick Potts/PA)
Jarrod Bowen had mixed emotions after the match in Budapest (Nick Potts/PA)

West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen was left with mixed emotions after his promising England debut came as Gareth Southgate’s men suffered a rare defeat in Hungary.

The Three Lions’ Nations League campaign got off to a bad start in Budapest, where children at the half-full Puskas Arena celebrated Dominik Szoboszlai’s penalty in a famous 1-0 triumph.

Hungary’s first win against England in 60 years was deserved, considering the pattern of play and contrasting performances on an evening when Bowen provided the visitors’ best attacking outlet.

The 25-year-old, who scored 18 goals in all competitions and provided 13 more for the Hammers over the last season, had an encouraging debut and admitted in the Puskas Arena’s interview area afterwards: “I felt comfortable.

Bowen carried a threat for England
Bowen carried a threat for England (Nick Potts/PA)

“Of course it’s different to what I’m used to playing. I’ve never played international football before.

“It was about doing what I’ve been doing this season. Not changing my approach to the game, not changing the way I play, exactly how I’ve been playing all season and just doing it on it a bigger stage, really.

“Of course it was special playing for your country. It’s just a bit disappointing with the result in terms of mixed emotions with making my debut but losing the game.

“But of course first and foremost making my debut for my country…I’m delighted.”

Bowen will surely add to his first cap as England’s frantic Nations League schedule continues this month.

The Three Lions are now in Munich ahead of Tuesday’s clash with Germany, before taking on Italy and Hungary at Molineux.

“This is a group of winners not used to losing many games, so of course it’s disappointing, especially as it’s the first game of the group where we wanted to start strong,” Bowen said after the Group A3 opener.

“I think the beauty about this competition is there’s a lot of games coming up in a short space of time, so not time to dwell on the result and to turn our focus to the next games we’ve got because there’s still a lot of football to be played.”

Hungary v England – UEFA Nations League – Group A3 – Puskas Arena
Jarrod Bowen (right) did well on his international debut (Nick Potts/PA)

Bowen played with purpose and intent on a humid night in the Hungarian capital, fighting through the nerves that struck as soon as he found out he was starting on Friday.

“He (Southgate) put my name up on a board and I kind of felt sick straightaway to see my name up there,” he revealed. “But I was excited, as well as nervous.

“I think it’s good because it’s something I’ve wanted to do forever so it’s good to be nervous and I kind of used those nerves when I got out there.

“It helped me settle in, have a few touches of the ball and then just continue what I’ve been doing for West Ham, I think.”

