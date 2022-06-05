England-born Callum Styles proud to help Hungary stun the Three Lions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England-born Callum Styles proud to help Hungary stun the Three Lions

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 12:06 pm
Callum Styles helped Hungary to victory over the country of his birth (Liam McBurney/PA)
Callum Styles helped Hungary to victory over the country of his birth (Liam McBurney/PA)

England fan Callum Styles struggled to compute the “whirlwind of emotion” he felt after helping Hungary beat the Three Lions for the first time since 1962.

A year on from cheering Gareth Southgate’s side on their run to the European Championship final, the 22-year-old helped inflict the team’s first defeat since that shoot-out loss to Italy.

Styles previously said “nobody was more gutted” than him after England’s penalties defeat, yet the Barnsley midfielder’s pride was palpable after helping Hungary secure a historic 1-0 victory in Saturday’s Nations League opener.

Hungary shocked England
Hungary shocked England (Trenka Attila/PA)

From Bury rather than Budapest, he qualifies for the Magyars through his grandparents and won his third cap when coming off the bench against Southgate’s side.

“It’s one of those moments where you think f****** hell… oh, sorry, I’m in this environment, it’s crazy,” he told the PA news agency.

“I never thought I’d be playing against England and coming on and winning the game in the end.

“I didn’t pinch myself but like even now I’m trying to grasp what’s just happened. It’s just a whirlwind of emotion, I’m not going to lie.”

Callum Styles closes down John Stones
Callum Styles closes down John Stones (Trenka Attila/PA)

Styles beamed from ear to ear as he spoke at the national stadium in Budapest, where his pride at being English is matched by his desire to do his lineage justice.

“I was born in England so that’s always close to my heart,” he said. “I’m always going to support England no matter what.

“But with my Hungarian roots, I’m proud of my family and my background.

“To be involved in this experience and this team it’s like I’m doing it for my family, for my Hungarian roots, so I’m really proud to be amongst it.”

Styles does not speak Hungarian and knows it will take years to learn the language, but communication has not been a problem thanks to the number of people that speak English around the national set-up.

Hungary celebrated a shock win
Hungary celebrated a shock win (Nick Potts/PA)

The Barnsley player appreciates the warm welcome he has received since first linking up with the Magyars in March and spoke of a special camaraderie within the group.

“I think Marco Rossi is such a top coach and his team talks before the games just galvanises the players,” he said.

“To be honest, the togetherness of this team is second to none.

“So, them two added together and you create a really hard team to break down.

“Marco always installs the belief that we can achieve anything and beat anyone so I think that’s a massive part of our victory.”

Dominik Szoboszlai scores the only goal of the game
Dominik Szoboszlai scores the only goal of the game (Trenka Attila/PA)

Styles was so wrapped up in the moment that he did not get his hands on an England shirt as he had hoped, but there will be another chance for that when the sides resume battle at Molineux on June 14.

Hungary face Italy and Germany before that match in a dream end to a challenging season that saw Barnsley relegated from the Championship.

“I’ve spoke to the club and both me and the club think it’s the right time to move on,” Styles added.

“It’s just waiting for the offers to come in and hopefully I can go back to the Championship, or even the Premier League.

“I mean, I believe in my ability and I’ve got a lot to show, which I already have, and I’ve still got more to show because everyone can improve.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

