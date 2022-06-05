Greek firefighters battle wildfires near Athens for second day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Greek firefighters battle wildfires near Athens for second day

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 12:36 pm
Firefighters tackle a wildfire in the Voula suburb in southern Athens, Greece (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)
Firefighters tackle a wildfire in the Voula suburb in southern Athens, Greece (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

Greek firefighters were battling a wildfire for a second day near two Athens suburbs on Sunday.

Local media reported some damage to houses as well as vehicles, with 65 fire engines and 283 firefighters still operating in the area.

Authorities said that while the blaze has died down, it is still burning.

No damage estimate is yet available but will be done once the fire is over, officials said.

Greece Wildfire
People watch as flames burn trees on a hill in the Voula suburb of southern Athens (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

On Saturday, Greek authorities ordered the evacuation of parts of the southern Athens suburbs of Voula and Glyfada as a precaution when strong winds fanned the flames and threatened residential areas.

Thick black smoke from the fire could be seen as far as Piraeus, about 12 miles (20km) away.

Officials defended the state’s response to the fire, saying it was prompt but was hampered by the mountainous terrain, high winds which occasionally reached gale force, and the fact that there were three separate fires breaking out almost simultaneously.

Greece Wildfire
Flames burn a house in the southern Athens suburb of Voula (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

The fire started early on Saturday afternoon and, according to Deputy Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Evangelos Tournas, the first fire engines were on the scene 12 minutes after the alarm was sounded.

Eight minutes later, firefighting planes and helicopters, 17 in total, took off to join the efforts.

“Despite the great collective effort, there was limited damage to some homes … but we avoided injuries or loss of life,” Mr Tournas said, adding that there were 61 fires across Greece on Saturday.

Hot and dry weather, combined with frequent high winds, make Greece especially vulnerable to wildfires during the summer.

Last August, wildfires devastated the northern half of the island of Evia, Greece’s second largest.

Greece Wildfire
A combination of hot, dry weather and strong winds makes Greece vulnerable to wildfire outbreaks every summer (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)

These and other major fires stretched the country’s firefighting capability to the limit and required aid from 24 European and Middle Eastern countries, which sent planes, helicopters, vehicles and hundreds of firefighters.

On Thursday, the European Commission said that more than 200 firefighters and technical equipment provided by European Union countries will be soon deployed to Greece to allow for a swift response to large wildfires.

“We are still in the beginning of summer and our aim is to moderate the harsh consequences of those new phenomena caused by the climate crisis,” said Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Minister Christos Stylianides.

“Summer will be tough… weather forecasts show that, in the eastern Mediterranean region, a climate crisis hot spot, things will, unfortunately, not be easy.”

