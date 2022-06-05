French Open dominance continues: A look at Rafael Nadal’s 22 grand slam titles

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rafael Nadal has won a 14th French Open title after beating Casper Ruud at Roland Garros.

Victory extended the Spaniard’s advantage at the top of the all-time Grand Slam standings with his 22nd title.

Here, the PA news agency details Nadal’s major triumphs.

2005 – French Open, beat Mariano Puerta 6-7 (6) 6-3 6-1 7-5

The Spaniard made his Grand Slam debut in 2003 at Wimbledon and quickly rose up the ranks… In 2005 at the age of 19, Nadal defeated Mariano Puerta to become just the second male player to win Roland-Garros on their first attempt 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ZmSH1okra4 — ITF (@ITFTennis) January 30, 2022

In front of the Spanish monarch, the new king of clay announced himself by winning his first slam title on his Roland Garros debut days after his 19th birthday.

2006 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 1-6 6-1 6-4 7-6 (4)

Nadal retained his title in Paris and prevented Federer winning all four slam titles in a row by quelling a flying start from the Swiss.

2007 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 6-3 4-6 6-3 6-4

It was deja vu a year later as Federer’s next bid to hold all the slam titles fell at the final hurdle, with Nadal winning a third-successive title at Roland Garros.

2008 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 6-1 6-3 6-0

Nadal’s fourth Parisian crown came after arguably his most brutal performance, handing Federer the worst slam loss of his career.

2008 – Wimbledon, beat Roger Federer 6-4 6-4 6-7 (5) 6-7 (8) 9-7

Nadal (right) won his first Wimbledon title in an epic final against Roger Federer (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Nadal beat Federer at Wimbledon a month later in arguably the greatest slam final of all time, winning a first slam title outside of Paris in five dramatic sets.

2009 – Australian Open, beat Roger Federer 7-5 3-6 7-6 (3) 3-6 6-2

Nadal continued his dominance over Federer by winning his first slam title on hard courts in another compelling encounter, leaving the Swiss in tears.

2010 – French Open, beat Robin Soderling 6-4 6-2 6-4

After the shock of his first Roland Garros defeat in 2009, Nadal reclaimed the Coupe des Mousquetaires with a convincing win over the man who had toppled him.

2010 – Wimbledon, beat Tomas Berdych 6-3 7-5 6-4

With his biggest rivals taken out, Nadal got the better of Czech Berdych in straightforward fashion to claim his second Wimbledon title.

2010 – US Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 5-7 6-4 6-2

Nadal completed the clean sweep of Grand Slam titles with victory over Novak Djokovic in the US Open (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

Nadal cemented his greatness by completing his set of slam titles in a high-quality final against Djokovic, who had battled past Federer in the semi-finals.

2011 – French Open, beat Roger Federer 7-5 7-6 (3) 5-7 6-1

The fourth French Open final between Nadal and Federer went the same way as the first three as the Spaniard equalled Bjorn Borg’s tally of six Roland Garros titles.

2012 – French Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-4 6-3 2-6 7-5

Nadal’s 11th slam title was a two-day, rain-interrupted affair, with Djokovic fighting back before play was halted for the night only for his opponent to seize back control on the resumption.

2013 – French Open, beat David Ferrer 6-3 6-2 6-3

A processionary final was interrupted by a flare-wielding demonstrator as Nadal marked a brilliant comeback from knee problems with an eighth Parisian title.

2013 – US Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-2 3-6 6-4 6-1

Nadal capped a brilliant season by winning his first title outside of Paris for three years, overpowering Djokovic once again.

2014 – French Open, beat Novak Djokovic 3-6 7-5 6-2 6-4

Djokovic’s search for a first Roland Garros title again ended with defeat by Nadal, who recovered from losing the opening set to equal Pete Sampras on 14 slam titles.

2017 – French Open, beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 6-1

Nadal had to wait three years to reach double figures in Paris after more injury problems but proved he was back to his best by demolishing Wawrinka.

2017 – US Open, beat Kevin Anderson 6-3 6-3 6-4

Nadal took advantage of a draw that opened up as wide as the Hudson River by easing to victory over first-time slam finalist Anderson for his third US Open title.

2018 – French Open, beat Dominic Thiem 6-4 6-3 6-2

A bout of cramp in his hand could not stop Nadal on his favourite stage as he put young pretender Thiem in his place.

2019 – French Open, beat Dominic Thiem 6-3 5-7 6-1 6-1

Nadal tasted more French Open success in 2019 (Richard Sellers/PA)

Nadal met Thiem again the following year – and the Austrian won a set this time – but he was brutally crushed thereafter for title number 12 on the clay.

2019 – US Open, beat Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-3 5-7 4-6 6-4

Nadal looked to be easing to a 19th slam title at two sets up against first-time finalist Medvedev but the Russian fought back superbly to push Nadal all the way.

2020 – French Open, beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5

Nadal equalled Federer’s record of 20 slam titles with a stunning destruction of Djokovic, proving that Roland Garros in October was still firmly his domain.

2022 – Australian Open, beat Daniil Medvedev 2-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 7-5

The most unexpected of all Nadal’s successes, and the one that took him to the top of the tree. The Spaniard had not won in Melbourne since 2009 and had feared a foot injury would force him into retirement but he recovered from two sets down to defeat Medvedev after more than five hours.

2022 – French Open, beat Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0

Nadal suffered a fractured rib in Indian Wells to severely hamper his preparation for the clay court season, before his chronic foot problem resurfaced in Rome to spark fears he would not be fit for Roland Garros. But stunning, battling wins over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Djokovic highlighted another French Open success, with Ruud unable to upset the odds in the final.