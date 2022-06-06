Lionel Messi hails Argentina form as he hits five against Estonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Lionel Messi hails Argentina form as he hits five against Estonia

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 8:50 am
Lionel Messi scored all five goals against Estonia in Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)
Lionel Messi scored all five goals against Estonia in Spain (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Lionel Messi fired a warning to Argentina’s World Cup rivals after scoring all five goals in a 5-0 friendly win over Estonia in Spain.

Messi’s haul followed his country’s impressive 3-0 win over Italy in the Finalissima – a game between the respective champions of South America and Europe – at Wembley on Wednesday.

It marked the first time the 34-year-old has scored five goals in one international game and the second time in his career, after a similar feat in Barcelona’s 7-1 win over Bayer Leverkusen in 2012.

Spain Argentina Estonia
Lionel Messi fired a warning to Argentina’s World Cup rivals (Alvaro Barrientos/AP)

Messi posted on Instagram: “We could not close the season better. We won the Finalissima and today we added more minutes preparing for the World Cup.

“Thanks again to everyone who came to the field and to those who follow us from a distance. We’re going to rest for a few days and we’ll be back very soon!”

Argentina have been drawn in Group C for this year’s World Cup in Qatar alongside Saudi Arabia – whom they play first on November 22 – Mexico and Poland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal