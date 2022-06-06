Gareth Southgate believes Germany’s decision to take knee is ‘important sign’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gareth Southgate believes Germany’s decision to take knee is ‘important sign’

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 3:24 pm
Harry Kane, James Justin and Mason Mount take a knee as Hungary’s Adam Nagy (left) stands (Nick Potts/PA)
Gareth Southgate has hailed the decision of both teams to take the knee prior to England’s UEFA Nations League game against Germany in Munich on Tuesday.

England players were barracked by some sections of the crowd when they made the gesture prior to Saturday’s defeat to Hungary in Budapest.

Southgate said: “We’re two nations with huge numbers of mixed heritage nationals and I think it’s an important sign for everybody, so we welcome that. We are united in our beliefs.”

Defenders James Justin and Fikayo Tomori have both been ruled out of the game due to injury but Marc Guehi is set to return from an ankle injury.

Justin limped out of his debut against Hungary with a calf problem while Tomori has a hamstring issue, but Southgate is confident both players will make swift returns.

He added: “James won’t be ready for tomorrow but we’re hopeful that he can be back, if not for the next game, then the one after.

“Marc, as far as we’ve assessed him to this point, should be available for tomorrow. Fikayo might be a little longer but he’s progressed really well. We’re going to give him that little bit longer because that will be beneficial for him.”

England face a Germany team who have not lost since they were beaten by Southgate’s men in the last 16 of Euro 2020.

And despite also crashing out of the 2018 World Cup after finishing bottom of Group F, Southgate is under no illusions about the status of Germany on the international stage.

He added: “For me, Germany and Brazil are still the benchmark in terms of the countries who have regularly and consistently won tournaments.

“Even when everyone will talk about the 5-1 (England win) here, they ended up in the World Cup final on the back of that qualifying campaign.

“So you have to respect what they’ve been as a country and what they are as a country in footballing terms, and that mentality is what we’re trying to create. We’ve got to keep getting to the final stages of competitions and games like tomorrow are brilliant for us – they’re exactly the kinds of test we need.”

