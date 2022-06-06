Wales will be inspired to another level against England at World Cup – Southgate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wales will be inspired to another level against England at World Cup – Southgate

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 5:02 pm
Wales celebrate reaching the World Cup (David Davies/PA)
Wales celebrate reaching the World Cup (David Davies/PA)

Gareth Southgate expects to face a team “inspired to another level” when England meet Wales at the World Cup later this year.

Wales ended a 64-year wait to reach the finals on Sunday when beating Ukraine 1-0 in a tense play-off in Cardiff.

Their reward is a place in Group B in Qatar, where they will play the United States and Iran before facing old foes England on November 29.

SOCCER England
(PA Graphics)

Three Lions boss Southgate did not watch the play-off as he was preparing for Tuesday’s Nations League match in Germany but knows a tough challenge awaits.

“I think some of the players were (watching it) but of course an all-British game, so there’s that element to it,” he said, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT.

“Firstly, congratulations to Robert Page because he’s done a super job.

“I’ve met him several times on the road scouting games together, so I’m really pleased for him that he’s got through that.

“Obviously our thoughts are with Ukraine as well because of what they’ve been through. They gave a phenomenal performance in Scotland.

Ukraine's dream of reaching the World Cup ended in Cardiff
Ukraine’s dream of reaching the World Cup ended in Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA)

“You did wonder whether it was going to be possible to hit that emotional high again, although they still created chances. It looked as though, watching it back, (Wayne) Hennessey made some good saves.

“We play Wales but for us that’s a long way down the track.”

Put to Southgate that Wales will raise their game against England, he said: “There is history there, isn’t there, so we would be stupid not to be aware of that and not informed of that.

“You play a team that are inspired to another level. That’s what we had against Scotland in the Euros and I don’t see that being any different with Wales, who also have some very good players.

“They are where they are, they’ve had big results over a long period of time, not least a good run in the Euros as well, so that’s going to be extremely tough for us when it comes around.”

