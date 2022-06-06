British journalist and Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
British journalist and Brazilian expert missing in the Amazon

By Press Association
June 6, 2022, 7:27 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 9:26 pm
Dom Phillips, right, and a Yanomami indigenous man in Maloca Papiu village (Joao Laet/AP)
A British journalist and an Indigenous affairs expert are missing in a remote part of Brazil’s Amazon region, a local Indigenous association said on Monday.

The area has been marked by violent conflicts between fishermen, poachers and government agents.

Dom Phillips, a regular contributor to the Guardian newspaper, and Bruno Araujo Pereira were last seen at 7am on Sunday in the Sao Rafael community, according to the Unijava association for which Mr Pereira has been an adviser.

They were returning by boat from the Vale do Javari indigenous land and were bound for the city of Atalaia do Norte, about an hour away, but never showed up.

Mr Pereira, who has received several threats in the region, is currently on leave from his post with Brazil’s indigenous affairs agency. Mr Phillips also has contributed to the Washington Post and New York Times.

The Guardian quoted a spokesman as saying it “is very concerned and is urgently seeking information about Mr Phillips’ whereabouts and condition. We are in contact with the British embassy in Brazil and local and national authorities to try to establish the facts as soon as possible”.

The region has seen repeated shootings between hunters and fishermen and official security agents, who have a permanent base in the area, known for having the world’s largest population of uncontacted indigenous people.

Brazil’s federal public prosecutors said they have opened an investigation and mobilised the federal police, Amazonas state’s civil police, the national guard and navy.

The Itaquai River runs through the Vale do Javari region in Amazonas state (Fabiano Maisonnave/AP)

The Vale do Javari is also a major route for cocaine produced on the Peruvian side of the border, then smuggled into Brazil to supply local cities or be shipped to Europe.

In September 2019, an employee of the indigenous affairs agency was shot dead in Tabatinga, the largest city in the region.

The British embassy said in a statement that it is in contact with local authorities, and providing support to Mr Phillips’ family.

Maria Laura Canineau, director of Human Rights Watch in Brazil, said in a statement: “It is extremely important that Brazilian authorities dedicate all available and necessary resources to the immediate realization of searches, in order to guarantee, as soon as possible, the safety of the two men.”

