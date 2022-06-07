Jeff Goldblum ate popcorn with Princess Diana at early Jurassic Park screening

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeff Goldblum ate popcorn with Princess Diana at early Jurassic Park screening

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 7:02 am
Jeff Goldblum says he ate popcorn with Princess Diana at the first Jurassic Park premiere (Ian West/PA)

Jeff Goldblum has recalled sitting and eating popcorn with Diana, Princess of Wales at a special screening of the first Jurassic Park film, almost 30 years ago.

The Hollywood star said Diana had been a “spectacular lady” and they had been seated next to one another at the showing at London’s Natural History Museum.

Laura Dern, left, and Jeff Goldblum arrive at the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion
Laura Dern, left, and Jeff Goldblum arrive at the premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Goldblum was joined by fellow cast member Laura Dern at the global premiere of the final instalment of the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion, on Monday in Los Angeles.

Recalling the premiere of Jurassic Park, he told Entertainment Tonight: “I’m remembering London.

“We showed it to, speaking of the Jubilee, the Platinum Jubilee, we showed it to Princess Diana and we had a kind of a royal screening.

National Archives records released
The actor said Diana had been a ‘spectacular lady'(PA)

“Sam Neil was here, Princess Diana was here, you know, and we showed them the movie.”

“I was standing there next to Diana… sitting, with popcorn.

He added: “I was very much a gentleman and she was a spectacular lady.”

Jurassic World: Dominion is released in theatres on Friday June 10.

