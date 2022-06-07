Sony’s ex-CEO Nobuyuki Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Sony’s ex-CEO Nobuyuki Idei, who led brand’s global growth, dies at 84

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 8:13 am
Nobuyuki Idei in 2005 (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)
Nobuyuki Idei in 2005 (Shizuo Kambayashi/AP)

Nobuyuki Idei, who led Sony from 1998 until 2005, steering its growth in the digital and entertainment sectors, has died aged 84, the company said.

Mr Idei died of liver failure on June 2 in Tokyo, the technology giant said in a statement.

Sony chief executive Kenichiro Yoshida said he and the company are indebted to Mr Idei’s vision in preparing Sony for the internet age.

“During his seven years as CEO from 1998, Mr Idei made an immense contribution to Sony’s evolution as a global company,” he said.

“In particular, the prescience and foresight with which he predicted the impact of the internet and engaged proactively with digitalisation across Sony amazes me to this day.”

Tokyo-based Sony is among Japan’s stellar brands, having brought the world the Walkman portable music player.

But it had humble beginnings in the 1940s, when the nation was rebuilding from the ashes of the Second World War.

Sony was founded by Akio Morita, who co-wrote The Japan That Can Say No, which advocated for a more assertive and prouder Japan, and Masaru Ibuka.

A model holds the Sony Pocket Discman, which plays mini-compact discs, as well as standard discs
A model holds the Sony Pocket Discman, which plays mini-compact discs, as well as standard discs (PA)

In the 1970s, when Sony was developing the Walkman, some engineers were skeptical, but Mr Morita insisted people would listen to music on the go.

Mr Idei joined Sony in 1960 after graduating from Tokyo’s prestigious Waseda University, and worked in its audio and video divisions.

He was appointed president in 1995, and is credited with being behind hit products such as the Vaio laptop.

He became chief executive three years later, hand-picked by Norio Ohga, who led Sony in the 1980s and 1990s and was a flamboyant music lover who played a key role in the company’s development of the compact disc.

Mr Idei pushed Sony’s digital operations under the slogan Digital Dream Kids.

He also accelerated Sony’s global expansion, including the PlayStation video game business, and Sony’s sprawling entertainment empire that includes music and movies.

Mr Idei also solidified a global group management framework and corporate governance structure at the company.

He was appointed to lead Japan’s government IT Strategy Council in 2000, helping the nation set up broadband networks.

He was succeeded by Howard Stringer, the first non-Japanese person to lead Sony, an appointment meant to better integrate Sony’s electronics and entertainment businesses.

That shake-up in 2005 came at a time when concerns were growing about whether Sony could revive its electronics operations in the face of cheaper competition from Asian rivals.

Sales of products that were once pillars of Sony’s power, such as TVs and portable players, had dived.

In 2003, under Mr Idei’s helm, Sony stock nosedived in what was dubbed the “Sony shock” after it reported worse-than-expected red ink.

Sony had repeatedly promised to generate profits through futuristic gadgets that download entertainment for the network-linked home, allowing the company to exploit both its electronics and entertainment divisions.

Physical copies of the PlayStation 4 video game Cyberpunk 2077
Sony makes the popular PlayStation video game consoles (PA)

“The Sony shock was a shock for us, too,” Mr Idei said at the time.

“We want to change the shock into something positive.”

After his retirement from Sony, Mr Idei established the consulting company Quantum Leaps that focused on reshaping companies and nurturing a next generation of leaders.

Mr Idei is survived by his wife and their daughter, according to Sony.

A private funeral service was carried out with immediate family, and a company memorial event in his honour is being planned for a later date, it said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal