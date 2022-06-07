Trial resumes after murder of Dutch crime reporter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Trial resumes after murder of Dutch crime reporter

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 9:51 am
Dutch crime reporter Peter de Vries arrives for a live TV show in Amsterdam in 2008 (Peter Dejong/AP)
A Dutch court is examining evidence and prosecutors are expected to make sentencing demands in the trial of two suspects in the fatal shooting of crime reporter Peter de Vries.

Mr de Vries, 64, was gunned down almost a year ago, triggering a national outpouring of grief and government pledges to crack down on Amsterdam’s increasingly violent drugs underworld.

Prosecutors suspect a 21-year-old Dutchman identified only as Delano G of shooting Mr de Vries at close range in an Amsterdam city centre street on July 6 2021.

The campaigning reporter and television personality died nine days later.

If convicted, the suspect faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Peter de Vries
Mr de Vries died nine days after being shot (Peter Dejong/AP)

Prosecutors say the two suspects were arrested less than an hour after the shooting in a getaway car on a motorway near The Hague with the weapon used to shoot Mr de Vries still in the car.

G has refused to answer questions about his alleged involvement.

The alleged getaway driver, a Polish man, Kamil E, on Tuesday denied involvement in the shooting.

Prosecutors have not publicly identified a suspect they believe gave the order to kill Mr de Vries.

Mr de Vries’ son and daughter are expected to make victim impact statements to the Amsterdam District Court later on Tuesday.

Lawyers for the suspects are scheduled to speak at a separate hearing next week.

Judges are scheduled to deliver verdicts on July 14.

Mr de Vries made his name as a crime journalist who reported on and wrote a bestselling book about the 1983 kidnapping of beer magnate Freddy Heineken.

Later in his career he campaigned to resolve cold cases.

Before his shooting, Mr de Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang that police described as an “oiled killing machine”.

The suspected gangland leader, Ridouan Taghi, was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2019 and is currently standing trial.

