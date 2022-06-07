Tiger Woods confirms he will not play in next week’s US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tiger Woods confirms he will not play in next week’s US Open

By Press Association
June 7, 2022, 5:16 pm Updated: June 7, 2022, 5:36 pm
Tiger Woods will miss next month’s US Open, the 15-time major winner has announced (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods will miss next month’s US Open, the 15-time major winner has announced (Jane Barlow/PA)

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will not play in next week’s US Open at Brookline.

The 46-year-old had to withdraw from the US PGA Championship in May after three rounds and does not feel ready for the next major of the year.

“I previously informed the USGA that I will not be competing in the US Open as my body needs more time to get stronger for major championship golf,” Woods said on Twitter.

“I do hope and plan to be ready to play in Ireland at JP McManus Pro-AM and at The Open next month. I’m excited to get back out there soon!”

The news comes as no surprise given how Woods struggled at Southern Hills last month, the 15-time major winner clearly struggling with the pain in his right leg following the severe injuries he sustained in a car accident in Los Angeles in February last year.

Woods fought back from an opening 74 to shoot a second round of 69 in Tulsa and make the cut with a shot to spare, but then laboured to a 79 on Saturday, his worst score ever in the US PGA.

Tiger Woods
The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods, who was travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit of 45mph when he crashed his car in Los Angeles in February 2021 (Keiran Southern/PA)

Speaking after his remarkable return to top-flight action in the Masters in April, Woods had made it clear how keen he was to compete in the 150th Open Championship over the Old Course at St Andrews, scene of two of his three Open victories.

“I am looking forward to St Andrews,” he said in April. “That is something that is near and dear to my heart.

“I’ve won two Opens there, it’s the home of golf, it’s my favourite golf course in the world. I will be there for that one.”

In his pre-tournament press conference at Southern Hills, Woods likened playing in the Masters to climbing Everest and said “it’s only going to get flatter and better”.

Tiger Woods still hopes to play in The Open at St Andrew's
Tiger Woods still hopes to play in The Open at St Andrew’s (Richard

However, when asked how close he is now to the peak level of fitness he will be able to achieve, Woods added: “That’s a great question. I don’t know.

“There’s a lot of hardware in there (the right leg) and there’s going to be limitations to what I’m going to be able to do, but I’m going to get stronger. I don’t know (by) how much that is or how much range of motion I’ll ever get back.”

Speaking after his first round of 74, Woods was asked how the injury affects his swing.

“Loading hurts, pressing off it hurts, and walking hurts, and twisting hurts,” he said. “It’s just golf. If I don’t do that, then I’m all right.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]