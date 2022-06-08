Jim Seals of soft rock duo Seals and Crofts dies age 80

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Jim Seals of soft rock duo Seals and Crofts dies age 80

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 2:30 am
Jimmy Seals of US soft rock duo Seals and Crofts dies age 80 (Andy Butterton/PA)
Jimmy Seals of US soft rock duo Seals and Crofts dies age 80 (Andy Butterton/PA)

Jim Seals, half of US soft rock duo Seals and Crofts, has died aged 80.

Along with Darrell “Dash” Crofts, the Texan was best known for hits including Summer Breeze, Diamond Girl and Get Closer.

His death was announced by friends and family on Tuesday, who described him as a “musical genius” and a “contemplative man”.

Seals and Crofts formed in the late 1960s, with the two men having known each other as teenagers, and were among a wave of soft-rock groups that included Hall and Oates, America, Bread as well as England Dan and John Ford Coley.

They disbanded in 1980 but reunited in 1991 and then again in 2004 to release their final album Traces.

Writing on social media, Seals’ cousin Brady Seals praised the “incredible legacy” the musician left behind.

“I just learned that James ‘Jimmy’ Seals has passed,” he wrote.

“My heart just breaks for his wife Ruby and their children. Please keep them in your prayers.

“What an incredible legacy he leaves behind.”

Coley also posted a lengthy tribute to Seals in which he recalled times spent together.

“Wow. Don’t even know where to begin… I spent a large portion of my musical life with this man,” he said.

“We didn’t always see eye-to-eye, especially as musicians, but we always got along and I thought he was a bona fide, dyed-in-the-wool musical genius and a very deep and contemplative man.

“He belonged to a group that was one of a kind.

“I am very sad over this but I have some of the best memories of all of us together. Rest In Peace Jimmy.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal