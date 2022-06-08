Smiling Blatter enters court at start of Fifa fraud trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Smiling Blatter enters court at start of Fifa fraud trial

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 10:05 am Updated: June 8, 2022, 10:07 am
Sepp Blatter arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona (Keystone via AP)
Sepp Blatter arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona (Keystone via AP)

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini have arrived at a Swiss criminal court for the start of their 11-day trial on charges of defrauding world football’s governing body Fifa.

Smiling as he entered the court in Bellinzona, former Fifa president Blatter sat alone on a long bench while one of his lawyers addressed the three judges on the opening day of his criminal trial.

Once the most powerful man in the world of football, 86-year-old Blatter is facing charges of defrauding Fifa.

He is on trial along with former France football great Michel Platini, who had been considered Blatter’s successor as president of the governing body.

Michel Platini
Michel Platini arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona (Keystone via AP)

Platini was also in court on Wednesday, sitting with an interpreter a row behind Blatter.

Blatter arrived at the Federal Criminal Court of Switzerland in Bellinzona full of smiles.

“Absolutely, absolutely, absolutely,” Blatter responded when asked if he was confident about his chances.

“I feel optimistic, like always. With the beautiful sunshine. It’s the first day of a trial that’s going to last almost two weeks. If I didn’t feel confident the first day that would be bad. I am very confident.”

Blatter’s 17-year reign as Fifa president came to an end in June 2015, when he resigned amid a corruption scandal.

Sepp Blatter
Blatter – pictured here with his daughter and legal counsel – and Platini are accused of fraud (Keystone via AP)

A few months later, federal prosecutors in Switzerland revealed their investigation into a two million dollar (£1.59 million) payment from Fifa to Platini from four years earlier.

Both Blatter and Platini have long denied wrongdoing and claim they had a verbal deal in 1998 for the money.

That defence first failed with judges at the Fifa ethics committee, which banned them from football, and later in separate appeals at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“Is soccer by my side? Soccer is me. It’s been 45 years that I’ve been serving Fifa, international soccer. And it’s my life, it’s my professional life,” Blatter added.

“I now have to defend myself a bit, but I will defend myself well, with a lawyer and that’s it, because I have a clean conscience.”

The fallout from the case also ended Platini’s campaign to succeed his former mentor and saw him removed as president of Uefa, the governing body of European football.

The trial is expected to last 11 days and the court will sit only until lunchtime each day because of Blatter’s health. He was in a coma following heart surgery 18 months ago.

The three federal judges hearing the case are scheduled to deliver their verdict on July 8.

Blatter and Platini could each face of up to five years in prison, but suspended sentences are a likely option if they are convicted.

