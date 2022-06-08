Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA ban for involvement in LIV Golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Phil Mickelson refuses to confirm or deny PGA ban for involvement in LIV Golf

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 12:12 pm Updated: June 8, 2022, 4:28 pm
Phil Mickelson refused to say if he had been banned by the PGA Tour ahead of his return to action (Steven Paston/PA)
Phil Mickelson refused to say if he had been banned by the PGA Tour ahead of his return to action (Steven Paston/PA)

Phil Mickelson has refused to confirm or deny if he has been banned or suspended by the PGA Tour for his involvement in the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Mickelson has not competed since February’s Saudi International, missing the Masters and his title defence in the US PGA Championship following the fallout from his explosive comments about Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour.

The six-time major winner described the Saudis as “scary m************” and said he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human rights” – including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi – in an interview with the author of an unauthorised biography.

Yet he added that working with the Saudis was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates” and also accused the Tour of “obnoxious greed”.

The 51-year-old’s lengthy absence led to speculation that he had been suspended, but speaking at a press conference ahead of the first LIV Golf event at Centurion Club, Mickelson refused to confirm if he had been suspended, or currently was.

“I choose not to speak publicly on PGA Tour issues at this time,” he said.

Mickelson also declined to confirm if he was receiving USD 200million (£159.5m) to compete in the LIV Golf events, but his answer indicated that the reported amount may well be accurate.

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson’s lengthy absence led to speculation that he had been suspended (Steven Paston/PA)

“I feel that contract agreements should be private,” Mickelson added. “Doesn’t seem to be the case, but it should be.”

An unshaven Mickelson was unusually subdued throughout the press conference, often pausing before answering questions and choosing his words carefully.

“I have really enjoyed my time on the PGA Tour,” he said when asked how he ended up representing the people he claimed he was using for “leverage” against the PGA Tour.

“I’ve had some incredible experiences, some great memories and have a lot of strong opinions that should and could be a lot better.

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson played in the Pro-Am at the Centurion Club ahead of the LIV Golf Invitational Series (Steven Paston/PA)

“One of the mistakes I’ve made is voicing those publicly, so I will really make an effort to keep those conversations behind closed doors going forward. I think that’s the way to be the most efficient and get the most out of it.”

While a number of players have resigned from the PGA Tour to compete on the rival circuit, a move which rules two-time major winner Dustin Johnson out of the Ryder Cup, Mickelson has no intention of following suit.

“I’ve been part of the Tour for over 30 years and I’m grateful for everything the Tour and the game of golf has provided for me and my family,” he added.

“I’ve also worked really hard to contribute and build and try to add value to the Tour and I worked really hard to earn a lifetime exemption and I don’t want to give that up; I don’t believe I should have to.

“I’m hopefully able to be a part of the Ryder Cup going forward but that’s not the reason for me to maintain my membership. It’s because I’ve earned it. I believe all players should have the right to play wherever and whenever they want.”

Mickelson said his lifetime membership of the PGA Tour means he does not have to play the standard 15 events a year to retain his privileges, yet also claimed the LIV Golf Series – eight this year, 10 in 2023 and 14 in 2024 – allows him to “play less and have a better balance in life, on and off the course”.

He added: “I know it gives me a lot of positives personally and professionally and I believe it does the same for everyone else in the field.”

Mickelson was asked several times about Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund being the source of the money behind LIV Golf and the kingdom’s human rights record.

“I don’t condone human rights violations at all,” he said. “I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi and I think it’s terrible.

“Nobody here condones human rights violations and nobody is trying to make up for anything. I don’t know how to say it any more assertively.

“I have also seen the good that the game of golf has done throughout history and I believe LIV Golf is going to do a lot of good for the game as well.”

Amnesty International renewed its call for players to speak out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, rather than being “willing stooges” of sportswashing.

Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said: “It’s been extremely disappointing to hear a number of golf’s best-known figures attempting to play down the terrible murder of Jamal Khashoggi while sidestepping the real gravity of Saudi Arabia’s appalling human rights record.

“Platitudes about golf being a ‘force for change’ mean very little if players are acting as unofficial arms of the Saudi government’s PR machine.

“Contrary to the rhetoric coming from some players, Saudi Arabia has become more repressive in recent years not less – human rights defenders and peaceful critics have been locked up, torture in jails is rife, and mass executions have shocked the world.

“Rather than acting as the willing stooges of Saudi sportswashing, we’d like to see golfers at the LIV Golf Invitational speaking out about human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia.”

Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson said he hopes to still be involved in the Ryder Cup in the future (Adam Davy/PA)

More “willing stooges” look set to join the breakaway circuit imminently, with Bryson DeChambeau’s manager Brett Falkoff responding to a report that the former US Open champion would contest the second event in Oregon at the end of the month.

“Bryson has always been an innovator,” Falkoff said in a statement released to various American media outlets.

“Having the opportunity to get in on the ground floor of something unique has always been intriguing to him. Professional golf as we know it is changing and it’s happening quickly.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]