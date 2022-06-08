Regan Charles-Cook swaps Ross County for Belgian side KAS Eupen By Press Association June 8, 2022, 12:38 pm Regan Charles-Cook is moving to Belgium following a fruitful season with Ross County (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Regan Charles-Cook has left Ross County to join Belgian club KAS Eupen on a three-year deal. The 25-year-old winger, who had been linked with Aberdeen and Hibernian, was out of contract after two years at Dingwall. Grenada international Charles-Cook was the joint leading scorer in the cinch Premiership last season alongside Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis, having registered 13 times in 37 appearances. His impressive form led to him being nominated for the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award. “Regan has been a fantastic player for Ross County and one that will always be fondly remembered,” read a statement on the club’s Twitter account. London-born Charles-Cook, who has been capped four times by his country, previously had spells with Charlton, Solihull Moors, Woking and Gillingham. He scored 15 times in 69 outings in all competitions for the Staggies. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Former Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook joins Belgian side KAS Eupen ANALYSIS: Ross County facing a big void to fill in scoring charts Malky Mackay preparing for another summer of change at Ross County Richard Gordon: Here’s my Scottish Premiership team of the season – and unsurprisingly no Dons make the cut