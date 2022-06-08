Liverpool reject second Bayern Munich bid for Sadio Mane

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Liverpool reject second Bayern Munich bid for Sadio Mane

By Press Association
June 8, 2022, 2:08 pm
Liverpool have rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane (Adam Davy/PA)
Liverpool have rejected a second bid from Bayern Munich for Sadio Mane (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool have rejected a bid worth up to £30million for Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich, the PA news agency understands.

The Reds were unhappy with the nature of the offer, which combined a basic guaranteed fee of £23.5million with £6.5million in potential add-ons they considered unrealistic.

It is the second time the Premier League club have rebuffed an approach from the German giants for the Senegal striker, who is out of contract at the end of next season.

Mane helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019
Sadio Mane helped Liverpool win the Champions League in 2019 (Martin Rickett/PA)

The first bid for the 30-year-old was worth up to £25million, with £21million guaranteed.

Liverpool are understood have been unhappy with these figures given that Bayern themselves are reportedly seeking 50million euros (£42.8million) for their wantaway forward Robert Lewandowski, who is 33.

The latest approach has also been dismissed because receiving the full £6.5million in add-ons would be conditional on Mane winning both the Champions League and the Ballon d’Or in each of the three seasons of his proposed contract.

Mane’s future has been the subject of considerable speculation since Liverpool’s Champions League final loss to Real Madrid last month and the player himself has not given a clear indication of his intentions.

Bayern want Mane to replace Robert Lewandowski
Bayern see Mane as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski (PA)

Should he leave Anfield this summer, he would do so after scoring 120 goals in 269 appearances in six years at the club in which he has won the Premier League and Champions League.

Yet Liverpool do not feel under any pressure to sell and have no intention of meeting with Bayern unless they can meet their valuation. It is understood they consider Mane of at least the value of Lewandowski.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal