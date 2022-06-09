Rory McIlroy hopes rebels will still be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rory McIlroy hopes rebels will still be allowed to compete in the Ryder Cup

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 4:32 am
Rory McIlroy hopes the likes of European team-mate Sergio Garcia can still be involved in the Ryder Cup despite signing up for the LIV Golf Series (David Davies/PA)
Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy hopes European team-mates Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood can still be involved in the Ryder Cup despite opting to take “boatloads of cash” from the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

The Northern Irishman’s opposition to the Saudi-backed events has been very public and long-standing and while the breakaway has created some friction with the PGA and DP World Tours the world number eight is hopeful it will not impact the biennial contest with the United States.

“Yes, I think they should be able to (feature in the Ryder Cup). They’ve been such a part of the Ryder Cup and look at the history Poults has at the Ryder Cup,” he said.

Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter
Rory McIlroy hopes the likes of Ian Poulter, who is playing in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, can still be involved in the Ryder Cup (Anthony Behar/PA)

“It would be such a shame for him not to be involved going forward.

“It’s hard because they are playing in defiance of the Tour but I think everyone needs to get in a room and figure it out.

“I feel like the professional game was on a nice trajectory where everything was becoming more cohesive and now it’s becoming more fractured again and I don’t think that’s a good thing.”

McIlroy was quick to distance himself from the LIV Golf series, with Hertfordshire’s Centurion Club hosting the inaugural event over the next three days.

But while he did not want to criticise the players involved he believes some have taken a short-term view.

“I think my stance on it has been pretty clear from the start,” he added.

“It’s not something that I want to participate in. I’m certainly not knocking anyone for going. It’s their life, it’s their decision, they can live it the way they want to.

“But for me I want to play on the PGA Tour against the best players in the world.

“We all know why everyone’s playing in London this week, it’s boatloads of cash and it’s money up front and I get it.

“I think they’re thinking very short-term. Some of these guys are younger than me and have their whole careers ahead of them. That’s the thing I don’t get.”

Phil Mickelson at a press conference
Phil Mickelson refused to comment on whether he had been suspended by the PGA Tour (Steve Paston/PA)

Phil Mickelson has refused to confirm or deny if he has been banned or suspended by the PGA Tour for his involvement in the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

Mickelson has not competed since February’s Saudi International, missing the Masters and his title defence in the US PGA Championship following the fallout from his explosive comments about Saudi Arabia and the PGA Tour.

The six-time major winner described the Saudis as “scary m************” and said he was well aware of Saudi Arabia’s “horrible record on human rights” – including the murder of Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi – in an interview with the author of an unauthorised biography.

Yet he added that working with the Saudis was a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates”’ and also accused the Tour of “obnoxious greed”.

The 51-year-old’s lengthy absence led to speculation that he had been suspended but when asked to comment he said: “I choose not to speak publicly on PGA Tour issues at this time.”

He also declined to confirm if he was receiving USD 200million (£159.5m) to compete in the LIV Golf events, but his answer indicated that the reported amount may well be accurate.

“I feel that contract agreements should be private,” Mickelson added. “Doesn’t seem to be the case, but it should be.”

