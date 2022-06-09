Seven artists shortlisted for Artes Mundi prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven artists shortlisted for Artes Mundi prize

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 11:11 am
A winner will be announced during a six-month exhibition of the nominees’ work (Artes Mundi/PA)
Seven artists have been shortlisted for a prestigious contemporary art prize.

Rushdi Anwar (Kurdistan), Carolina Caycedo (UK), Alia Farid (Kuwait/Puerto Rico), Naomi Rincon Gallardo (USA), Taloi Havini (Bougainville), Nguyen Trinh Thi (Vietnam) and Mounira Al Solh (Lebanon/Netherlands) are all in with a chance to win the Artes Mundi prize.

The 10th anniversary edition of the biennial award is the UK’s largest contemporary art prize with £40,000 prize money.

Rushdi Anwar
Rushdi Anwar’s work (Rushdi Anwar/PA)

A winner will be announced during a six-month exhibition of the nominees’ work at multiple venues across Wales taking place from October 2023 to March 2024, organisers said.

Anwar’s work reflects the socio-political issues of Kurdistan, Iraq and the Middle East, drawing on personal memories of displacement, identity, conflict and trauma, while Caycedo tackles environmental and social issues.

Farid is a filmmaker and sculptor focusing on lesser-known histories, while visual artist Rincon Gallardo is known for her dreamlike creations addressing counter-worlds in neo-colonial settings.

Havini’s work centres around issues of inheritance, mapping and representation in relation to her home town Bougainville, while filmmaker Trinh Thi explores the power of sound and listening with interests in memory, representation and ecology.

Taloi Havini
Taloi Havini (Zan Wimberley/PA)

Irony and self-reflectivity are central to Al Solh’s work, exploring feminist issues and patterns of micro-history which are socially engaging, political and escapist all at once.

Nigel Prince, Artes Mundi’s director, said the 10th edition of the award will prove a “watershed moment”.

“As we simultaneously celebrate the legacies of the past 20 years working with some of the most exceptional artistic voices of recent times, we look ahead with our nationwide partners to presenting work from this edition’s shortlist that will speak to the urgent issues of our times in the most immediate of ways,” he added.

