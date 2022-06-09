Policing at Champions League final in Paris was a ‘failure’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Policing at Champions League final in Paris was a ‘failure’

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 12:28 pm
Liverpool fans endured a chaotic build-up to the Champions League final (Adam Davy/PA)
The official in charge of policing at last month’s Champions League final has conceded the operation was a “failure” and appeared to back-track on previous claims that the majority of the problems were caused by ticketless fans.

Kick-off in the showpiece between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris was delayed as Reds fans struggled to enter the stadium, with tear gas used against them, and reports of attacks by local gangs.

Speaking to the French Senate, Didier Lallement said it was “obviously a failure”, in quotes reported by numerous news agencies including AFP.

Liverpool fans file photo
The man in charge of policing the Champions League final has described the operation as a “failure” (Adam Davy/PA)

Lallement added: “It was a failure because people were pushed around and attacked. It’s a failure because the image of the country was undermined.”

Lallement also admitted he had no evidence for previous claims made to the French authorities that as many as 40,000 Liverpool fans had descended on the stadium either without tickets or with forged tickets.

Lallement said he obtained the number through “feedback”, but conceded: “Perhaps I made a mistake with the figure I gave to the minister.

“I never claimed that it was absolutely accurate.”

Liverpool City mayor Steve Rotheram is due to give his views to the Senate later on Thursday.

Rotheram was one of many fans who had his phone and other belongings stolen before the game, and he described “completely chaotic” scenes on his social media account.

