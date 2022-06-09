Wimbledon singles champions will win £2million each this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Wimbledon singles champions will win £2million each this year

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 1:38 pm
This year’s Wimbledon champions will take home £2million each (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC)
This year’s Wimbledon champions will take home £2million each (Thomas Lovelock/AELTC)

Wimbledon has announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2million each.

The total prize money of £40.35million is an 11.1 per cent increase on 2021’s Championships, where capacity was reduced for Covid reasons, and 5.4 per cent higher than the last regular tournament in 2019.

There was speculation the removal of ranking points following Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players could lead to a reduced prize fund but, with a full capacity crowd and scheduled play on the middle Sunday for the first time, organisers have opted against taking that course of action.

It remains to be seen whether the points situation will lead to players pulling out – Naomi Osaka is the highest-profile player to express public doubts about participating – but the prize money will be a significant pull for most.

Players beaten in the first round of the singles will still collect £50,000 while the runners-up will each take home more than £1million.

Chairman Ian Hewitt said: “From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events.”

The tournament begins on June 27.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal