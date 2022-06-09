Man who drove into Berlin school group ‘had mental illness’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man who drove into Berlin school group ‘had mental illness’

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 6:43 pm
A policeman takes a photo of the damaged storefront at the scene of the fatal crash in Berlin (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)
A policeman takes a photo of the damaged storefront at the scene of the fatal crash in Berlin (Fabian Sommer/dpa via AP)

A man accused of driving into a school group in Berlin, killing a teacher and leaving others injured, appears to have a history of mental illness, prosecutors said.

A court ordered the man to be placed in a secure psychiatric hospital. He faces preliminary charges of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, prosecutors said.

However, a spokesman for the prosecutors office, Sebastian Buechner, said it is not clear whether the suspect could be held criminally responsible.

Investigators found medicines when they searched the man’s apartment and “a great deal speaks for paranoid schizophrenia” as the suspect’s diagnosis, Mr Buechner told reporters.

Prosecutor Sebastian Buechner addresses the media (Michael Sohn/AP)

“What there isn’t is indications of any kind of terrorist background.”

Police also found two hand-written placards with “a very general reference” to the long-running dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region but they appeared to be unrelated to Wednesday’s incident in the centre of Germany’s capital, Mr Buechner said.

Witnesses and police said a car drove into pedestrians on a popular shopping street in Berlin.

A teacher with the school group from central Germany died, and nine people suffered serious injuries. In all, 31 people were injured, 14 of them students.

Police identified the suspect as a 29-year-old German-Armenian who lives in Berlin. They said he was driving his sister’s car and that passers-by detained him after he crashed into a shop window.

Berlin Mayor Franziska Giffey said that, by Wednesday evening, authorities had determined that it was an “amok act by a really seriously psychologically impaired person”.

A person puts a candle on the floor in memory of the victim (Michael Sohn/AP)

She told public broadcaster RBB Inforadio that investigators were “trying … to find out more from the partially confused statements he is making”.

Berlin’s top security official Iris Spranger told the state legislature that the suspect obtained German citizenship in 2015 and apparently had “psychological problems” in the past.

He was known to police because of proceedings for suspected bodily harm, trespassing and slander but not for political or other extremism, she added.

The car ploughed into pedestrians close to the site of a 2016 attack in which an Islamic extremist drove a commandeered truck into a Christmas market, resulting in 13 deaths.

Ms Giffey said Wednesday’s crash “reopens deep wounds and traumas” associated with that event.

The regional government in central Hesse state said the students who were hit attended 10th-grade — ages roughly 15-17 in Germany — in the town of Bad Arolsen.

State governor Boris Rhein, visiting the town on Thursday, said the students had been on a final-year trip. He said 17 members of the group had been brought home.

