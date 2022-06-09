Republican candidate for Michigan governor charged over US Capitol riot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Republican candidate for Michigan governor charged over US Capitol riot

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 7:19 pm
Ryan Kelley has been charged over the US Capitol riot (Jenifer Veloso/The Flint Journal via AP)
Ryan Kelley has been charged over the US Capitol riot (Jenifer Veloso/The Flint Journal via AP)

Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor and an ardent defender of former president Donald Trump, has been charged over his role in the 2021 post-election riot at the US Capitol.

Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said.

His arrest came hours before the House committee investigating the insurrection holds a widely anticipated public hearing, showing never-seen video, audio and an array of evidence highlighting the deadly violence that erupted on January 6 2021.

It is not clear why authorities decided to move against Kelley now. He has previously acknowledged that he was at the insurrection though he did not go inside the Capitol. But nearly 18 months later, the government continues to charge more people.

Candidate Arrested Michigan
Ryan Kelley is seeking to be governor of Michigan (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)

In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of Kelley in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Trump crowd.

Kelley was recorded on video repeatedly waving to the crowd and directing them toward stairs leading into the building, the FBI said.

He used his phone to “film the crowd assaulting and pushing past US Capitol police officers” and was in a crowd that climbed stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the document states.

Kelley, a real estate broker who lives in Allendale Township, is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission, according to the criminal complaint.

He is among more than 800 people who are facing criminal charges in connection with the January 6 riot.

More than 300 people have pleaded guilty, largely to misdemeanour offences punishable by no more than one year in prison. Some who have pleaded guilty to misdemeanours have been sentenced to short stints behind bars while others have been sentenced to home confinement or probation.

In Michigan, Kelley is one of five candidates on the August 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the autumn.

His arrest further upsets a field that initially had 10 candidates.

Five of them, including two front-runners, were dropped from the ballot because fraudulent signatures submitted by paid petition circulators left them below the 15,000 needed to make the ballot.

Kelley declined to participate in a Republican debate last week because organisers of the public policy conference on Mackinac Island required proof of a Covid-19 vaccination or a negative test. He called it a “ridiculous left-wing propaganda show”.

After the 2020 election, Kelley was a speaker at a “Stop the Steal” rally in Lansing, telling a lie that Mr Trump won the election and that Democrats were trying to steal his victory.

During the early months of the pandemic, he organised a protest at the Michigan Capitol, inviting heavily armed militias to gather inside the statehouse.

He has told The Associated Press that militia members are “law abiding, lawful citizens that love this country, and maybe you get a couple of them that are bad apples. Question for you is, are bad apples pretty much in everything that we have as far as groups?”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal