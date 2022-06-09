Q&A: Key talking points as controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Q&A: Key talking points as controversial LIV Golf Invitational Series begins

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 8:14 pm
Phil Mickelson is the biggest name involved (Steven Paston/PA)
The first LIV Golf Invitational Series event got under way at Centurion Club on Thursday, with six-time major winner Phil Mickelson the star attraction.

However, just 30 minutes after play started, the PGA Tour announced it was suspending the 17 players in the field who were taking part despite having been refused permission.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the latest developments and what could happen next in the divisive saga.

What did the PGA Tour say?

Commissioner Jay Monahan had consistently said players who competed on a rival circuit without the proper releases would face sanctions, and he proved as good as his word with the rebels handed immediate suspensions. Also, those who had already resigned their PGA Tour membership were told they would not be able to exploit a potential loophole and play PGA Tour events as a non-member on sponsor’s exemptions.

How did LIV Golf respond?

Unsurprisingly LIV Golf bosses were not happy, labelling the Tour’s stance “vindictive” and pledging that “this certainly is not the last word on this topic”. A statement added: “The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.” LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman had previously vowed to “defend, reimburse and represent” any players sanctioned.

What about the Ryder Cup and the majors?

The USGA announced on Tuesday that it would not prevent players who were already exempt from playing in next week’s US Open, saying it would not be “appropriate, nor fair” to change the entry criteria once established. The R&A is expected to take the same approach regarding July’s Open Championship, but the USGA statement did not address what may happen in the future. By resigning his membership, Dustin Johnson made himself ineligible for the Ryder Cup, but Mickelson is adamant he will retain his Lifetime Membership. The PGA of America will therefore need to decide if suspended players can play in Rome next year. European players remain eligible via membership of the DP World Tour, which continued to make no public comment on its stance.

Was the opening day a success on the course?

Sergio Garcia
Sergio Garcia was in action at Centurion Club (Steven Paston/PA)

Fears of poor ticket sales, which had seen players offering free tickets on social media, proved unfounded, although tournament officials would not say how close they had come to achieving their maximum of 8,000. Viewing figures on YouTube consistently hovered between 90,000 and 100,000 and the broadcast suffered no major blunders.

What happens next?

LIV Golf is set to formally apply for its events to be allowed to award world ranking points, which would be a big plus as a player’s world ranking can secure entry into the majors. Kevin Na said the reason behind resigning his PGA Tour membership was to avoid a legal battle with the Tour, but LIV Golf is not likely to be so reticent and it would be no surprise if an anti-trust lawsuit was filed on behalf of the players. Ian Poulter said he intended to appeal against his suspension.

