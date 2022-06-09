US animal breeder sentenced for illegally selling monkey to Chris Brown

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US animal breeder sentenced for illegally selling monkey to Chris Brown

By Press Association
June 9, 2022, 8:19 pm
Chris Brown paid for a capuchin monkey (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Chris Brown paid for a capuchin monkey (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

The owner of an exotic animal breeding business in Florida has been sentenced to five years’ probation for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to singer Chris Brown.

A federal indictment does not name Brown, only identifying the buyer as a celebrity in California, but key details match an Associated Press report that wildlife agents seized the singer’s pet monkey after serving a search warrant on his Los Angeles home in early January 2018.

Brown was also identified in court on Wednesday at the sentencing hearing in Florida for the monkey breeder, Jimmy Hammonds.

Wildlife agents moved in after Brown shared a picture of the capuchin monkey with millions of his followers on Instagram.

Prosecutors later dropped charges of possessing the monkey without a permit after Brown agreed to forfeit his rights to Fiji and pay 35,000 dollars (£28,000) for the monkey’s care.

As for the monkey breeder, a federal judge in Tampa on Wednesday ordered Hammonds to pay a 90,000 dollar (£72,000) fine to a fund operated by the US Fish and Wildlife Service. Also, he has to serve eight months of his probation in home confinement.

According to the indictment, Brown paid 12,650 dollars (£10,000) to Hammonds, who operated The Monkey Whisperer Ranch in Parrish, Florida.

Under both Florida and California laws, it is illegal to transfer a capuchin monkey without a permit.

Hammonds pleaded guilty to conspiracy and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act.

Prosecutors said he also illegally sold endangered cotton-top tamarins to buyers in Alabama, South Carolina and Wisconsin while trying to disguise the sales.

Prosecutors argued that Hammonds deserved more than a year of prison, citing the need to deter others from committing similar crimes.

“In addition to licensed monkey breeding activities, Hammonds frequently sold monkeys on the black market,” they said in court papers.

“Hammonds engaged in illicit business practices or schemes that involved a pattern of repeated illegal conduct.”

Hammonds’ lawyer described him “a hard working, law-abiding member of the community” who helped people deal with alcohol addiction, and said none of the monkeys were treated inappropriately or caused any “adverse effects” on the ecosystems involved.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal