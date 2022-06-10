Five contenders to win the 122nd US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Five contenders to win the 122nd US Open

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 6:02 am
Spain’s Jon Rahm will defend his US Open title at Brookline (Richard Sellers/PA)

Spain’s Jon Rahm will defend his title when the 122nd US Open takes place at The Country Club in Brookline from June 16-19.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five contenders for the year’s third major championship.

Jon Rahm

Rahm had always looked a major winner in waiting and got over the line in style with a birdie-birdie finish to win at Torrey Pines, just 15 days after being forced to withdraw from the Memorial Tournament after testing positive for coronavirus while holding a six-shot lead. The world number two is ranked first in strokes gained off the tee and fourth from tee to green on the PGA Tour this season and bounced back from a tie for 27th in April’s Masters by winning on his next start in Mexico.

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick hits from the 14th tee during the second round of the Memorial Tournament (Darron Cummings/AP)

Fitzpatrick won the US Amateur title at Brookline in 2013 and proved he can contend for a major title with his share of fifth place in the US PGA at Southern Hills, where he played in the last group in the final round and missed out on the play-off by two shots after a costly bogey on the 17th. A conscious decision to add length off the tee promises to pay dividends and the 27-year-old’s superb short game will be a major asset in Boston.

Rory McIlroy

McIlroy’s record in the US Open is curious to say the least, the former world number one winning his first major by eight shots at Congressional in 2011 but then following a top-10 at Chambers Bay in 2015 with three straight missed cuts, starting with first round scores of 77, 78 and 80. Since then, McIlroy has finished ninth, eighth and seventh and was in contention at Torrey Pines until a costly double bogey on the 12th hole of the final round.

Will Zalatoris

Will Zalatoris lost a play-off to Justin Thomas in the US PGA Championship (Jane Barlow/PA)

Much was made of the world number 14’s suspect putting stroke under pressure during the US PGA, but the fact remains that he holed a testing eight-footer to get into the play-off with Justin Thomas, who then covered the three extra holes in two under par. The 25-year-old has yet to win on the PGA Tour but has recorded five top-10 finishes in his last six completed majors.

Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler will seek his second major title of the year in the US Open (Richard Sellers/PA)

The world number one’s brilliant run of form, which saw him win four times in the space of 57 days – including a first major title in the Masters – eventually came to an end with a surprising missed cut in the US PGA, where he double-bogeyed his final hole to miss out by two shots. However, Scheffler bounced back the following week to finish second in his native Texas, losing a play-off to Sam Burns in the Charles Schwab Challenge.

