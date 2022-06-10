David Harbour on his ‘special relationship’ with Lily Allen’s children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

David Harbour on his ‘special relationship’ with Lily Allen’s children

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 12:12 pm
Lily Allen and David Harbour (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Lily Allen and David Harbour (Isabel Infantes/PA)

David Harbour has said being a stepfather to his wife Lily Allen’s children has been “the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with” but their relationship is now “really, really special”.

The Stranger Things star, 47, married the British singer, 37, in Las Vegas in 2020 and helps look after Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose, Allen’s young daughters with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

He recently returned to TV screens as Jim Hopper in the fourth series of hit Netflix science fiction drama Stranger Things.

Stranger Things
David Harbour with co-star Winona Ryder in Stranger Things (Netflix/PA)

Pop star Allen, meanwhile, was recently nominated for an Olivier Award for her starring role in her West End debut, the new play 2:22 A Ghost Story.

Speaking to The Times, Harbour said: “Not only ‘well’, she got nominated for an Olivier award, holy shit! Yeah, she was terrified to do it. I was very encouraging of her to do it.”

Asked about his relationship with her children, he said: “I’ve learned a lot about myself. You really have to show up for other human beings in a truly selfless way.

“I was, like, ‘Whoa, this is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to deal with.’ The relationship I have with them now is really, really special. But, you know, it takes time and effort.”

Harbour also addressed whether he tries to use his parental instincts to help guide the young stars of Stranger Things through their early fame.

He said: “Not really. I mean, I try my best. And there have been times when I’ve been more overly protective and times when I’ve been less.

“The best thing I can offer them is that I started this show when they were all kids. And I can still treat them like idiot kids.

“The world can’t, the world treats them like superstars. So I just try to love them and you know, let go and kind of treat them like idiots because no one else does.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal