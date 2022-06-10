Russia’s central bank cuts interest rates to pre-war level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Russia’s central bank cuts interest rates to pre-war level

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 2:35 pm
The central bank predicted inflation would average 14% to 17% this year, decline to 5% to 7% next year and return to 4% in 2024 (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)
The central bank predicted inflation would average 14% to 17% this year, decline to 5% to 7% next year and return to 4% in 2024 (Alexander Zemlianichenko/AP)

Russia’s central bank cut interest rates back to their pre-war levels on Friday, saying inflation and economic activity were developing better than expected despite sweeping Western sanctions imposed in response to the war in Ukraine.

The bank lowered its key rate by 1.5 percentage points, to 9.5%. The rate had been as high as 20% in the wake of the February 24 invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions by the US, European Union and other nations that restrict dealings with Russian banks, individuals and companies.

Economists say that over time the sanctions will corrode growth and productivity, but the central bank has managed to stabilise Russia’s currency and financial system through drastic measures such as high interest rates, restrictions on flows of money out of the country and a requirement that importers sell their foreign currency earnings for roubles.

Those measures have helped push the Russian currency’s exchange rate to 58.12 against the dollar on Friday, compared with 78.8 roubles to the dollar on February 23, the day before the invasion.

Inflation was an annual 17% in May but appeared to have passed its post-invasion peak of 17.8% and to be headed down amid lower price increases in May and June, the central bank said.

It predicted inflation would average 14% to 17% this year, decline to 5% to 7% next year and return to 4% in 2024.

Recent data pointed to a halt in the decline of business activity in May.

“The external environment for the Russian economy remains challenging and significantly constrains economic activity,” the central bank said.

While the bank has been able to prop up indicators such as the exchange rate, economists say the long-term impact of Russia’s disrupted ties with the global economy will be severe.

On top of sanctions, many international companies have abandoned their investments in Russia due to the increased difficulty of doing business or because they do not want to be associated with the war.

The Institute of International Finance predicts the Russian economy will contract by 15% in 2022, followed by a further 3% decline in 2023, and the country faces the loss of the last 15 years of economic gains.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal