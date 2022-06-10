Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Andreas Christensen ends 10-year stay at Chelsea

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 3:50 pm
Andreas Christensen spent 10 years at Stamford Bridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Andreas Christensen spent 10 years at Stamford Bridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Chelsea have confirmed defender Andreas Christensen will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the month.

The Denmark international is expected to join LaLiga giants Barcelona following 10 years at Stamford Bridge.

He had not played for the Blues since withdrawing himself from selection on the morning of the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

Defender Jake Clarke-Salter and midfielders Danny Drinkwater and Charly Musonda will also depart the Premier League club this summer, while Antonio Rudiger’s free transfer switch to Real Madrid has already been announced.

Christensen joined Chelsea’s academy from Danish club Brondby in 2012 and was loaned to Bundesliga side Borussia Monchengladbach between 2015 and 2017.

The 26-year-old scored twice in 161 Blues appearances, winning the Champions League, Europa League and FIFA Club World Cup.

“Chelsea Football Club thanks Andreas for his contribution to our success in the last decade and wishes him well in his future career,” read a statement on the Blues’ website.

Danny Drinkwater, left, barely featured for Chelsea following his big-money switch from Leicester
Danny Drinkwater, left, barely featured for Chelsea following his big-money switch from Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)

Former England international Drinkwater arrived in west London from Leicester in 2017 for a fee in the region of £35million.

The 32-year-old managed only 23 outings for the Blues during an unsuccessful spell and was loaned out to Burnley, Aston Villa, Turkish club Kasimpasa and Reading.

Belgian Musonda, 25, was restricted to just seven first-team appearances for Chelsea, scoring once, while ex-England Under-21 international Clarke-Salter played twice during a 16-year association with the club.

