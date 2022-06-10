Euro 2020 heartbreak inspires James Ward-Prowse to succeed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro 2020 heartbreak inspires James Ward-Prowse to succeed

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 5:16 pm
James Ward-Prowse is hoping to get an opportunity for England (PA)
James Ward-Prowse is using the heartache of missing Euro 2020 as fuel in his bid to make England’s World Cup squad this winter.

This time last year the 27-year-old was reeling from the disappointment of being cut from Gareth Southgate’s provisional squad for the rearranged European Championship.

Ward-Prowse could have wallowed in self pity and become embittered, but instead responded by producing his finest season for Southampton and re-establishing himself in the England set-up.

The Saints skipper is now set to start Saturday’s Nations League clash with Euro 2020 final foes Italy – a chance to underline his credentials as the World Cup in Qatar edges closer.

“It is a huge boost,” he said. “The manager highlighted before about seeing certain players in different types of games.

“Hopefully if that opportunity comes, then it’s a good opportunity for myself to showcase what I can do against a high level opposition. It would be a good opportunity to hopefully get some minutes.

“It’s a great opportunity to (stake my claim). Everybody here is in the squad because they perform well for their club.

“You can see that in training because the level is so, so high and obviously having missed out on the European Championship squad that is a big hurdle for me that I had to try and overcome.

“But this is a new challenge now a new opportunity and it has given me a bit more of an incentive heading into this World Cup.

“I want to be there and want to be part of this fantastic group and replicate the success we had.”

England Training Session – St George’s Park – Friday June 10th
James Ward-Prowse pictured during an England training session (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ward-Prowse said the Euros disappointment provided an opportunity “to reflect and learn” in the hope “the same does not happen again.”

Asked if the heartbreak proved extra motivation, he said: “I think it has. I didn’t look at it as a bad situation.

“I was able to come away and help the team in a small way but I helped the team prepare for a major tournament so any opportunity to be around this group is a great opportunity, Of course I was disappointed.

“But I am using everything I have to make sure I am not in the same situation again and I can help on the pitch.”

Southampton v Chelsea – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
James Ward-Prowse has impressed for Southampton (PA)

Ward-Prowse scored 11 goals and provided eight assists last season, with his fantastic set piece ability particularly striking.

“We have got lots of players within the squad who can deliver world-class set pieces,” said the midfielder, who is just four goals behind David Beckham’s Premier League record for direct free-kicks.

“Having watched the last couple of tournaments, they have been a big weapon for us and have given us a lot of success.

“That is probably one of my strongest assets and we have seen in major tournaments they can be the difference so it is a good weapon to have.”

