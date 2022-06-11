Biden: Zelensky did not want to hear US information on Russia invasion plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Biden: Zelensky did not want to hear US information on Russia invasion plans

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 4:00 am
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade, President Joe Biden has said. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky “didn’t want to hear it” when US intelligence gathered information that Russia was preparing to invade, Joe Biden has said.

Speaking to donors at a Democratic fundraiser, the US President said: “Nothing like this has happened since World War Two.

“I know a lot of people thought I was maybe exaggerating. But I knew we had data to sustain (Russian President Vladimir Putin) was going to go in, off the border.

“There was no doubt. And Zelensky didn’t want to hear it.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

The remarks came as Mr Biden was talking about his work to rally and solidify support for Ukraine as the war continues into its fourth month.

Although Mr Zelensky has inspired people with his leadership during the war, his preparation for the invasion — or lack thereof — has remained a controversial issue.

In the weeks before the war began on February 24, Mr Zelensky publicly bristled as Biden administration officials repeatedly warned that a Russian invasion was highly likely.

At the time, Mr Zelensky was also concerned that the drumbeat of war was unsettling Ukraine’s fragile economy.

