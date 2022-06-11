Maryland shooting suspect charged with murdering colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Maryland shooting suspect charged with murdering colleagues

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 8:42 am Updated: June 11, 2022, 1:30 pm
Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, has been charged with murdering three of his colleagues (Washington County Sheriff’s Office/AP)
A man has been charged with murdering three colleagues at a Maryland machine shop.

The alleged gunman, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was treated in hospital following a shootout with police and is currently being held at the Washington County Detention Centre.

Authorities say Esquivel arrived on Thursday morning for his normal shift at Columbia Machine in the small rural community of Smithsburg in western Maryland.

He allegedly worked until he left the building to retrieve a weapon, went back inside and fired at employees in the area of a break room.

Police responded to a 911 call at about 2.30pm.

It is not known what the motive of the attack was.

Maryland shooting scene
Tactical police work at the scene of the shooting (Steve Ruark/AP)

Police who arrived first on the scene found an injured person outside the business. As more police arrived, three bodies were located inside.

Esquivel, who is also charged with attempted murder and other offences, is said to have left the scene in a car but was quickly met by Maryland State Police.

A Maryland state trooper who was injured in a shootout with the suspect was treated in hospital and discharged late on Thursday.

The 25-year veteran of the Maryland State Police was shot when police said Esquivel fired multiple rounds at troopers. At least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect, state police said.

A search warrant was executed at the suspect’s West Virginia residence, and additional firearms were located, the sheriff’s office said.

Washington County Sheriff Doug Mullendore identified those killed in the shooting as Mark Alan Frey, 50, of Hagerstown, Maryland; Charles Edward Minnick Jr, 31, of Smithsburg, Maryland; and Joshua Robert Wallace, 30, of Hagerstown.

Maryland shooting scene
Officers remove evidence from one of two cars involved in the shootout with police (Timothy Jacobsen/AP)

Nelson Michael, the father of Brandon Michael, 42, who was injured in the machine shop shooting, said his son was still in hospital on Friday but he did not know more about his condition.

“He’s surviving,” he said. “I’m glad he’s alive, but it’s going to work on his nerves. I know that.”

Mr Michael said he did not know why the gunman shot the victims.

He added: “I’m just glad my son’s alive, and I feel so bad for the families of the other ones.”

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Mr Mullendore said the suspect used a semiautomatic handgun, which was recovered after the shootout.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is just west of the Camp David presidential retreat and about 75 miles north-west of Baltimore.

