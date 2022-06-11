Neighbours star Alan Fletcher reveals filming last scenes was ‘bittersweet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher reveals filming last scenes was ‘bittersweet’

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 11:04 am
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher reveals filming the soap’s last scenes was ‘bittersweet’ (Ray Messner/PA)
Neighbours star Alan Fletcher said the last day of filming the long-running Australian soap was “very, very sad” but also an “enormous amount of fun” as he reunited with past cast members.

The actor has played Karl Kennedy for 28 years on the soap, which has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985.

On Friday, cast members past and present reunited to film the final episode of the Aussie soap, and came together to sing a special rendition of the theme tune.

Speaking on BBC Breakfast on Saturday, Fletcher, 65, said: “Yesterday was bittersweet, it was quite a tough day it’s fair to say.

“It was a very, very sad day but celebratory as well. We were filming one of the very, very last scenes and we were surrounded by so many past cast members so it was actually an enormous amount of fun but of course sad that it was the last scene.”

The final episode, due to broadcast on August 1, will see fan favourites from throughout the years return to the cul-de-sac community of Ramsay Street to bid the soap farewell.

Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan, who starred as power couple Charlene Mitchell and Scott Robinson in the 1980s, were previously announced to have returned for the show’s finale.

Fletcher said: “Sometimes people can be away for many years, come back and it was like it was yesterday.

“Bumping into Peter O’Brien for instance, who I personally had not seen for goodness knows how many years and suddenly we were back where we were all those years ago.

“It was just wonderful to see Paul Keane back too, so it’s an absolute joy to have people come back. Because it is a family, it is like your second cousins have come home after 10 years of being overseas.

“I can tell you that almost any person who was available who was approached were magnanimous enough to say ‘yes I would love to be involved’, and that is the depth of affection that people have for the show and recognition of just how much the show has done for them no matter how big they have become as stars, and that’s absolutely brilliant.”

The actor also revealed that technology meant “people who couldn’t physically be with us have ways of returning.”

Memento star Guy Pearce, who started his career playing Mike Young in the Australian soap, confirmed he had reprised his role after sharing photos reuniting with the cast and crew in recent days.

Joining them were O’Brien, who appeared in the show’s first episode as Shane Ramsay, Ian Smith who played Harold Bishop, Mark Little who played Joe Mangel, and Keane who played Des Clarke.

Among those returning from the 2000s era were Chris Milligan who played Kyle Canning, Morgan Baker as Callum Rebecchi, Natalie Bassingthwaighte who played Izzy Hoyland, and James Mason as Chris Pappas.

Pippa Black, who played Elle Robinson, and her on-screen brother Jordan Patrick Smith, who played Andrew Robinson, also return.

Olympia Valance, who starred as Paige Smith in the latest era of the show, is also back, alongside Jodi Anasta as Elly Conway, Zoe Cramond who played Amy Williams, and Kate Kendall as Lauren Turner.

Ben Hall as Ned Willis, Olivia Junkeer who played Yashvi Rebecchi, and Zima Anderson as Roxy Willis were also announced as returning.

