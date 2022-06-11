Charles Leclerc claims pole for Azerbaijan GP as Lewis Hamilton faces stewards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Charles Leclerc claims pole for Azerbaijan GP as Lewis Hamilton faces stewards

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 4:46 pm Updated: June 11, 2022, 4:50 pm
Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for Ferrari (Hamad Mohammed/AP)
Charles Leclerc claimed pole position for Ferrari (Hamad Mohammed/AP)

Charles Leclerc put his Ferrari on pole position for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton facing a stewards’ investigation for “driving unnecessarily slowly”.

Leclerc, who trails leader Max Verstappen by nine points in the championship standings, bounced back from his Monaco misery a fortnight ago, to blow away his rivals.

The Monegasque saw off Sergio Perez, who took advantage of Leclerc’s flat-footed Ferrari team in Monte Carlo to claim his third career win, by 0.282 seconds.

World champion Verstappen lines up in third place, one spot ahead of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. George Russell out-qualified team-mate Hamilton for the fifth time in eight rounds this season.

Russell will start fifth on Sunday, two places ahead of Hamilton, who could drop further down the field if he is penalised for his qualifying misdemeanour.

Hamilton, who finished an eye-watering 1.6secs behind Leclerc and two tenths adrift of Russell, appeared to delay fellow countryman Lando Norris in the final minutes of Q2.

While Hamilton progressed to the top-10 shoot-out, Norris was eliminated and finished 11th.

Norris’ race engineer Will Joseph said to his driver of Hamilton: “He is the lead car, he will get in trouble. Don’t let him play silly b******.”

After claiming his sixth pole of the season and fourth in succession, Leclerc said: “All poles feel good but this one I did not expect because I thought the Red Bulls were stronger.

“But the last lap came together and I am extremely happy. I am really excited for tomorrow.”

Hamilton, who heads into Sunday’s race 75 points behind championship leader Verstappen, has endured a trying weekend here and was warned by his team not to drive slowly on his out-lap.

He responded by saying: “I don’t know what you expect from me, man, sometimes.”

Lewis Hamilton in action in Azerbaijan
Lewis Hamilton faces a stewards’ investigation for “driving unnecessarily slowly” (Sergei Grits/AP)

Hamilton has been summoned to the stewards at 8.20pm local time (5.20pm) and faces a possible grid drop if he is found guilty of a rules breach.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team continue to struggle with porpoising here.

“The car is bottoming a dangerous amount,” said Hamilton as he hit speeds approaching 220mph.

Q1 was red-flagged with just two-and-a-half minutes remaining after Lance Stroll crashed out.

Only moments after thudding the barrier, before reversing out of trouble, the Canadian driver hit the wall for a second time.

Stroll carried too much speed through the second bend, losing control of his Aston Martin and collecting the tyre barrier.

Stroll was forced to park his wounded machine as race director Niels Wittich deployed the red flag.

A 10-minute delay ensued for track repairs before a frantic dash to avoid falling at the first hurdle. Haas’ Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon and Nicholas Latifi of Williams were eliminated.

The struggling Mick Schumacher also failed to improve and will line up in 20th and last position for the race.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]