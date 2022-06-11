Michael Obafemi inspires Ireland to emphatic Nations League win over Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Obafemi inspires Ireland to emphatic Nations League win over Scotland

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 7:04 pm Updated: June 11, 2022, 7:12 pm
Michael Obafemi celebrates his goal against Scotland (Niall Carson/PA).
Michael Obafemi marked his full debut with a stunning strike as the Republic of Ireland ended their wait for a first Nations League victory at the 13th attempt by putting Scotland to the sword.

The 21-year-old Swansea frontman drilled home a 30-yard piledriver to cement a 3-0 League B Group One win at the Aviva Stadium, just Ireland’s third victory in 18 competitive games under manager Stephen Kenny.

It could hardly have come at a better time after back-to-back defeats by Armenia and Ukraine which had raised fresh questions over Kenny’s tenure and prompted a defiant response from the 50-year-old.

The Republic’s first competitive win in Dublin since they beat Gibraltar in a Euro 2020 qualifier in June 2019 was set up by first-half goals from Alan Browne and Troy Parrott, who doubled Ireland’s entire Nations League tally inside eight minutes, and was thoroughly deserved as the Scots wilted in Dublin.

John McGinn passed up two first-half chances for Steve Clarke’s men, but they rarely threatened to get themselves back into the game once they were behind on a dismal afternoon for the 2,500 travelling fans among a crowd of 46,947.

As expected, Kenny shuffled his pack, handing Obafemi a first senior start for his country in one of five changes to the side which lost to Ukraine in midweek, while Grant Hanley and Scott McTominay were drafted into the Scotland line-up in place of John Souttar and Stuart Armstrong.

Ireland, stung by the criticism they had received after a poor start to the campaign, started with real tempo as Jason Knight snapped into tackles and wing-backs Browne and James McClean worked their way into advanced positions.

Alan Browne (centre) bundles home the opening goal
Alan Browne (centre) bundles home the opening goal (Brian Lawless/PA).

The visitors quickly settled, however, and, with McTominay orchestrating from the middle of the field, pushed the home side back towards their own goal.

Obafemi was unable to make the most of Hanley’s early slip which looked to have put him in behind the Scottish defence, but Browne had to block Andy Robertson’s goal-bound 12th-minute strike and goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher had to get down well to field McGinn’s skidding attempt seconds later.

The Republic lacked penetration as Scotland sat back and denied space when they were in possession, in the process preventing midfielder duo Josh Cullen and Jayson Molumby from doing any meaningful damage.

Troy Parrott heads in the second goal for the hosts
Troy Parrott heads in the second goal for the hosts (Niall Carson/PA).

But it was they who took the lead with 20 minutes gone when Shane Duffy headed McClean’s corner back across goal and Browne bundled the ball past keeper Craig Gordon.

Scotland should have been level within seven minutes, but McGinn placed his side-footed effort inches wide of Kelleher’s right post, and their misery was compounded within seconds when Obafemi clipped a delightful ball over the top for Parrott to head gleefully past the advancing Gordon and double Ireland’s advantage.

It would have been 3-0 nine minutes before the break had Gordon not tipped away Duffy’s bullet header, although the keeper was fortunate to escape after touching another McClean corner on to the far post seconds later.

Michael Obafemi thumps home his stunning goal
Michael Obafemi thumps home his stunning goal (Niall Carson/PA).

Jack Hendry made way for Billy Gilmour before the restart as the visitors sought a way back into the game, but their plight worsened with six minutes when Obafemi picked up a loose ball 30 yards out, took a neat controlling touch and than blasted it mercilessly past the helpless Gordon.

Substitute Scott Hogan thought he had made it 4-0 with a 61st-minute back-post header from another McClean cross, but Hanley’s goal-line clearance was confirmed by a VAR check.

In the meantime, Duffy had picked up a booking which will rule him out of Tuesday’s return clash with Ukraine in the Polish city of Lodz, but, as time ran down, that was the only fly in the ointment for Kenny’s men, with Scottish hopes even of restoring a measure of pride coming to little.

