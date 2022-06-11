Substitute Brennan Johnson earns Wales a deserved draw against Belgium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Substitute Brennan Johnson earns Wales a deserved draw against Belgium

By Press Association
June 11, 2022, 9:54 pm Updated: June 11, 2022, 10:02 pm
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring Wales’ equaliser in the 1-1 Nations League draw with Belgium (David Davies/PA)
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring Wales' equaliser in the 1-1 Nations League draw with Belgium (David Davies/PA)

Brennan Johnson’s first international goal gave Wales a deserved 1-1 Nations League draw against Belgium in Cardiff.

Johnson slid home Aaron Ramsey’s pass three minutes from time, his effort surviving an agonising VAR check for offside before the celebrations could begin.

Youri Tielemans had put Belgium ahead after 51 minutes but, once again, this was a spirited and resilient performance from Wales against world-class opposition.

Wales, still on a high from World Cup qualification, will feel their Nations League performances have deserved far more, but they finally have some reward.

Robert Page’s side lost out to late goals against Poland and Holland, and VAR denied them inside five minutes against Belgium.

Ethan Ampadu crashed home a spectacular half-volley for what would have been his first Wales goal in 35 appearances.

But Ampadu’s joy turned to despair as video evidence showed Joe Rodon had just strayed offside in the build-up.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Ethan Ampadu had a goal ruled out by VAR (David Davies/PA)

This was a case of familiar foes reunited with Wales and Belgium meeting for the eighth time in the last decade.

Honours were even with two wins apiece and three draws, and the two nations had met as recently as November in World Cup qualifying.

That game had finished 1-1 as Wales claimed the point that would secure crucial seeded status in the World Cup play-offs.

Boss Page had fielded a weakened team for the midweek visit of Holland that had brought Wales’ first home defeat for for three-and-a-half years.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Youri Tielemans opened the scoring for Belgium (David Davies/PA)

But skipper Gareth Bale returned in a far more familiar line-up as Wales sought to put their first top-tier Nations League points on the board.

There were also recalls for Wayne Hennessey, goalkeeping hero of the World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine, Ampadu, Joe Allen and Neco Williams.

Ampadu and Allen were reunited in central midfield as the former was deployed further forward than he had been against Ukraine.

Belgium were without injured forwards Dries Mertens and Romelu Lukaku.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Belgium’s Leandro Trossard, (right) battles for possession of the ball with Wales’ Neco Williams (David Davies/PA)

But Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne was part of a team that included Premier League colleagues Tielemans, Leander Dendoncker, Leandro Trossard and Michy Batshuayi.

The Red Devils were buoyed by Wednesday’s 6-1 thrashing of Poland, a victory which saw them score for the 46th consecutive match.

Hennessey foiled Tielemans after Ampadu’s effort was disallowed, but Wales were playing at a tempo and with an intensity that was missing against Holland.

The lively Daniel James set up Bale for a snapshot that flew past the near post.

Harry Wilson and Williams then combined down the left for James to bring a straightforward save from Koen Casteels.

Connor Roberts headed over Allen’s cross but that was the final involvement for the Stoke midfielder.

Allen left the action clutching his right hamstring and was replaced by Aaron Ramsey.

Roberts was off target again moments later after some pinball in the Belgium box.

Belgium were dangerous when Tielemans and De Bruyne were given time and space on the ball, and that threat grew as half-time approached.

Trossard messed up in front of unguarded goal when Batshuayi’s shot deflected into his path, and Hennessey reacted well to save from De Bruyne.

Belgium’s improvement was rewarded six minutes after the break.

Trossard broke down the right and fed Batshuayi, who rolled the ball into Tielemans’ path.

Wales v Belgium – UEFA Nations League – Group 4 – Cardiff City Stadium
Brennan Johnson celebrates scoring Wales’ equaliser (David Davies/PA)

The Leicester midfielder’s precise low finish from the edge of the area gave Hennessey little chance.

Yannick Carrasco almost doubled the lead as Belgium sensed the kill.

But Wales pushed to the final whistle and substitute Johnson, making his 12th international appearance, saw his shot deflected wide before raising the roof in a way he did so often at Nottingham Forest last season.

