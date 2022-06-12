Members of white supremacist group arrested near US pride event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Members of white supremacist group arrested near US pride event

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 7:50 am
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event (Georji Brown/AP)
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event (Georji Brown/AP)

Thirty-one members of a white supremacist group have been arrested near a pride event in the US after they were found packed into the back of a truck with riot gear.

The men, part of the Patriot Front group, were standing inside the hire truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police in Idaho stopped the vehicle and began arresting them on the side of the road.

“They came to riot,” Coeur d’Alene police chief Lee White said at a news conference.

All 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot and are expected in court on Monday.

Mr White said that based on evidence collected and documents, authorities believe the group was planning to riot in several areas of the city centre.

Arrested men
Authorities arrest members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event (Georji Brown/AP)

Police found riot gear, one smoke grenade, shin guards and shields inside the van. The men wore arm patches and logos on their hats which identified them as members of Patriot Front, Mr White said.

Police learned about the truck from a tip-off, with the person reporting “it looked like a little army was loading up into the vehicle” in the car park of a hotel, Mr White said. Officials spotted the truck soon after and pulled it over.

Videos of the arrest posted on social media show the men kneeling on the grass with their hands cable-tied behind their backs.

“Reclaim America” was written on the back of one shirt.

Police led the men, one by one, to the front of patrol cars, took off their masks and then brought them to a police van.

Arrested men
The men were found in the back of a hire truck near the event (Georji Brown/AP)

Those arrested came from at least 11 states, including Washington, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Illinois, Wyoming, Virginia, and Arkansas, Mr White said.

Only one was from Idaho, he added.

The truck was stopped near where the North Idaho Pride Alliance was holding the Coeur d’Alene Pride in the Park event. Police had stepped up their presence in the area during the event.

“It appears these people did not come here to engage in peaceful events,” Kootenai County Sheriff Bob Norris told a Coeur d’Alene Press reporter.

Patriot Front is described by the Southern Poverty Law Centre as “a white nationalist hate group” that formed after the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

“Patriot Front focuses on theatrical rhetoric and activism that can be easily distributed as propaganda for its chapters across the country,” the centre said of the group.

The group’s manifesto calls for the formation of a white ethnostate in the United States, the Southern Poverty Law Centre said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]