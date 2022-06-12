Zelensky hails troops holding back Russian advance into eastern Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Zelensky hails troops holding back Russian advance into eastern Ukraine

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 10:42 am Updated: June 12, 2022, 1:18 pm
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian must learn to regret its actions (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian must learn to regret its actions (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said no-one knows how long the war in his country will last but his forces are defying expectations by preventing Russian troops from overrunning eastern Ukraine, where the fighting has been fiercest for weeks.

In his daily video address, Mr Zelensky said he is proud of the Ukrainian defenders managing to hold back the Russian advance in the Donbas region, which borders Russia and where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled much of the territory for eight years.

“Remember how in Russia, in the beginning of May, they hoped to seize all of the Donbas?” the president said. “It’s already the 108th day of the war, already June. Donbas is holding on.”

After failing to capture the capital Kyiv early in the war, Moscow focused on seizing the parts of the largely Russian-speaking Donbas still in Ukrainian hands, as well as the country’s southern coast.

But instead of securing a swift, decisive takeover, Russian forces were drawn into a long, laborious battle, thanks in part to the Ukrainian military’s use of Western-supplied weapons.

Russia troops
Russian troops at a factory in Luhansk, eastern Ukraine (PA)

Both Ukrainian and Russian authorities said Sievierodonetsk, an eastern city with a pre-war population of 100,000, remains contested. The city and neighbouring Lysychansk are the last major areas of the Donbas’ Luhansk province not under the control of the pro-Russia rebels.

Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the separatist-declared Luhansk People’s Republic, said Ukrainian fighters remain in an industrial area of the city, including a chemical plant where civilians had taken shelter from days of Russian shelling.

Luhansk governor Serhii Haidai reported on Saturday that a big fire broke out at the plant during hours of Russian shelling.

Elsewhere in Ukraine, a counter-offensive pushed Russians out of parts of the southern Kherson region they took early in the war, according to Mr Zelensky.

Moscow has installed local authorities in Kherson and other occupied coastal areas, offering residents Russian passports, airing Russian news broadcasts and taking steps to introduce a Russian school curriculum.

Mr Zelensky said that while an end to the war is not in sight, Ukraine should do everything it can so the Russians “regret everything that they have done and that they answer for every killing and every strike on our beautiful state”.

The Ukrainian leader asserted that Russia has suffered about three times as many military casualties as the number estimated for the Ukrainian side, adding: “For what? What did it get you, Russia?”

There are no reliable independent estimates of the war’s death toll so far.

At the Vatican on Sunday, Pope Francis urged the faithful in St Peter’s Square to keep praying and fighting for peace in Ukraine.

“The passing of time does not cool our pain and our concern for that battered population,” Francis said. “Please, let’s not get used to this tragic reality. Keep it close to the heart.”

Ukrainian checkpoint
A Ukrainian checkpoint captured by the Russians in Luhansk (PA)

Meanwhile, at a defence conference in Singapore on Sunday, Chinese government minister General Wei Fenghe said Beijing continues to support peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, and hopes the US and its Nato allies have discussions with Russia “to create the conditions for an early ceasefire”.

He added: “China will continue to play a constructive role and contribute our share to easing tensions and realising a political resolution of the crisis.”

He suggested that nations supplying weapons to Ukraine are hindering peace by “adding fuel to the fire”, and stressed China had not provided any material support to Russia during the war.

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank based in Washington, said in its latest assessment that Ukrainian intelligence suggests the Russian military is planning “to fight a longer war”.

The institute cited the deputy head of Ukraine’s national security agency as saying that Moscow had extended its war timeline until October, with adjustments to be made depending on any successes in the Donbas.

The intelligence “likely indicates the Kremlin has, at a minimum, acknowledged it cannot achieve its objectives in Ukraine quickly and is further adjusting its military objectives in an attempt to correct the initial deficiencies in the invasion of Ukraine”, the think tank said.

