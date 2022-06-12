Spain sizzles as temperatures soar to 43C in first heatwave of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Parts of Spain are enduring the first heatwave of the year, with temperatures forecast to reach 43C in some areas.

The Aemet weather agency said a mass of hot air from North Africa is sweeping over Spain.

People drink from a public fountain in Madrid as temperatures soar (Paul White/AP)

The hottest areas will be in central and south-western Spain, and the heatwave is expected to last at least until Wednesday.

The high of 43C is forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.

Two women use umbrellas to shade them from the sun in Madrid (Paul White/AP)

Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38C, which is well above average for early June.

The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona is 32C.