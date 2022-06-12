Liverpool close to completing signing of Darwin Nunez for club record £85m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool close to completing signing of Darwin Nunez for club record £85m

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 4:16 pm
Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is close to joining Liverpool for a potential club record fee (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool are close to completing the potential club record signing of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez in a deal which could be worth up to £85million.

After a week of talks over the structure of the deal, with the Portuguese club holding out for a 100m euros deal (£85m) with 80m euros (£68m) up front, the Reds’ new sporting director Julian Ward has negotiated a compromise.

The PA news agency understands Liverpool have agreed to pay an initial £64m (75m euros) with a possible £12.8m (15m euros) payable in appearance-related add-ons and £8.5m (10m euros) depending on team success.

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez is tackled by Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate
Darwin Nunez scored in both legs of Benfica’s Champions League quarter-final against Liverpool in April (Peter Byrne/PA)

If all conditions are met the 22-year-old Uruguay international’s transfer would eclipse the £75m paid to Southampton for centre-back Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

Nunez, who was left out of Uruguay’s squad for Saturday’s 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, is expected to begin the formalities of a medical on Monday which could take until Wednesday to complete.

Personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem, with the player having expressed his desire to move to Liverpool and play for manager Jurgen Klopp despite interest from Manchester United, and the striker is set to sign a six-year contract.

Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances for Benfica last season and scored in both legs of their Champions League quarter-final against Klopp’s side in April.

Liverpool striker Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane looks set to join Bayern Munich (Adam Davy/PA)

He will arrive at Anfield as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane, who with one year left on his current looks set to move to Bayern Munich.

The club have already rejected two offers for the 30-year-old from the Bundesliga champions which they considered derisory and are holding out for a fee in excess of £40m for a player who scored 23 times last season.

