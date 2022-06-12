January 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

January 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 7:12 pm
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said he would like the justice department to investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Democratic Representative Adam Schiff said he would like the justice department to investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump (Andrew Harnik/AP)

Members of the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot said they had uncovered enough evidence for the justice department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former president Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Democratic Representative Adam Schiff, a committee member who also leads the House Intelligence Committee, said: “I would like to see the justice department investigate any credible allegation of criminal activity on the part of Donald Trump.

“There are certain actions, parts of these different lines of effort to overturn the election that I don’t see evidence the justice department is investigating.”

The committee held its first public hearing last week, with members laying out their case against Mr Trump to show how the defeated president relentlessly pushed his false claims of a rigged election despite multiple advisers telling him otherwise and how he intensified an extraordinary scheme to overturn Joe Biden’s victory.

Additional evidence is set to be unveiled this week in hearings that will demonstrate how Mr Trump and his advisers engaged in a “massive effort” to spread misinformation and pressured the justice department to embrace his false claims.

Committee members indicated on Sunday that their most important audience over the course of the hearings ultimately may be Attorney General Merrick Garland, who must decide whether his department can and should prosecute Mr Trump. They left no doubt about their own view as to whether the evidence was sufficient.

An image of a mock gallows near the US Capitol on January 6 2021 is shown as the House select committee look on
An image of a mock gallows near the US Capitol on January 6 2021 is shown as the House select committee look on (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

“Once the evidence is accumulated by the justice department, it needs to make a decision about whether it can prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt the president’s guilt or anyone else’s,” Mr Schiff said.

“But they need to be investigated if there’s credible evidence, which I think there is.”

Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin said he did not intend to “browbeat” Mr Garland but noted the committee had already laid out in legal pleadings a variety of criminal statutes they believe Mr Trump violated.

“I think that he knows, his staff knows, the US attorneys know, what’s at stake here,” Mr Raskin said.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has not specified how he might proceed
Attorney General Merrick Garland has not specified how he might proceed (Alex Brandon/AP)

“They know the importance of it, but I think they are rightfully paying close attention to precedent in history as well as the facts of this case.”

Mr Garland has not specified how he might proceed, which would be unprecedented and may be complicated in a political election season in which Mr Trump has openly flirted with the idea of running for president again in 2024.

“We will follow the facts wherever they lead,” Mr Garland said in a speech at Harvard University last month.

A federal judge in California said in a March ruling in a civil case that Mr Trump “more likely than not” committed federal crimes in seeking to obstruct the congressional count of the Electoral College ballots on January 6 2021.

The judge cited two statutes: obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Mr Trump has denied all wrongdoing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal