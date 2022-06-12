French election projections see Macron’s centrists keep a majority

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
French election projections see Macron’s centrists keep a majority

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 8:08 pm
French president Emmanuel Macron’s candidates are projected to win in a greater number of districts than their leftist rivals (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)
French president Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance is expected to keep its parliamentary majority after the first round of voting, according to projections on Sunday.

Projections based on partial election results showed that at the national level, Mr Macron’s party and its allies received about 25-26% of the vote.

This put them neck-and-neck with a new leftist coalition composed of hard-left, socialists and green party supporters.

A girl casts the ballot for her mother at a voting station in Strasbourg
Yet Mr Macron’s candidates are projected to win in a greater number of districts than their leftist rivals, giving the president a majority.

More than 6,000 candidates, ranging from 18 to 92, were running on Sunday for 577 seats in France’s National Assembly in the first round of the election.

The two-round voting system is complex and not proportionate to the nationwide support for a party. For French races that did not have a decisive winner on Sunday, up to four candidates who get at least 12.5% support will compete in a second round of voting on June 19.

Consumer concerns about rising inflation have dominated the campaign but still voter enthusiasm has been muted.

Voters make their choice at a voting station in Strasbourg
This was reflected in Sunday’s turnout, which showed that less than half of France’s 48.7 million voters had cast ballots.

Hard-left leader Jean-Luc Melenchon, who had hoped the election would vault him into the prime minister’s post, was among only a trickle of voters as he cast his ballot in Marseille, a southern port city.

On France’s opposite coast, a small crowd gathered to watch Mr Macron as he arrived to vote in the English Channel resort town of Le Touquet.

Following Mr Macron’s re-election in May, his centrist coalition was seeking an absolute majority that would enable it to implement his campaign promises, which include tax cuts and raising France’s retirement age from 62 to 65.

But Sunday’s projection show Mr Macron’s party and allies could have trouble getting more than half the seats at the assembly this time around.

Jean-Luc Melenchon
A government with a large but not absolute majority would still be able to rule, but would have to seek some support from opposition legislators.

Polling agencies estimated that Mr Macron’s centrists could win from 255 to over 300 seats, while Mr Melenchon’s leftist coalition could win more than 200 seats.

The National Assembly has final say over the senate when it comes to voting in laws.

Mr Melenchon’s platform includes a significant minimum wage increase, lowering the retirement age to 60 and locking in energy prices, which have been soaring due to the war in Ukraine. He is an anti-globalisation firebrand who has called for France to pull out of Nato and “disobey” EU rules.

Even though Mr Macron beat far-right rival Marine Le Pen in the presidential runoff, France’s parliamentary election is traditionally a difficult race for far-right candidates. Rivals from other parties tend to co-ordinate or step aside to boost chances of defeating far-right candidates in the second round of voting.

