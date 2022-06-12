Linn Grant hopes DP World Tour win can be major boost for women’s golf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Linn Grant hopes DP World Tour win can be major boost for women’s golf

By Press Association
June 12, 2022, 8:10 pm Updated: June 12, 2022, 8:16 pm
Linn Grant poses with the trophy after winning the Scandinavian Mixed (Pontus Lundahl/TT via AP)
Linn Grant hopes she has struck an important blow for women’s golf by becoming the first female winner of a DP World Tour event.

Grant claimed a commanding nine-shot victory at the Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed in her native Sweden.

Flying the flag for the Ladies European Tour at the mixed event at Halmstad Golf Club, 22-year-old Grant saw off her male challengers in style thanks to a spotless final round of 64, which took her to 24 under par for the tournament.

She said: “I hope this victory is big. I hope it brings women more forward and it gets people’s eyes on us a little bit more.

“It is always nice to say that you beat the guys for a week. To be able to speak Swedish and hear everyone out there cheering for you, it was amazing. All week I just felt like it’s the girls against the guys and whoever picks up that trophy represents the field.”

Grant only turned professional last summer but already has three LET titles to her name and six worldwide.

Fellow Swede and tournament co-host Henrik Stenson was in a tie for second on 15 under alongside Scotland’s Marc Warren.

Linn Grant on her way to victory in the Scandinavian Mixed
The event saw 78 men and 78 women play the same course for one prize fund and one trophy.

Grant got off to a lightning-quick start on Sunday, extending her overnight lead from two shots to seven thanks to five birdies in her opening six holes.

After a run of three straight pars, Grant began the back nine with successive birdies at the 10th and 11th before picking up another shot at the 14th to get to 24 under par.

And four closing pars saw Grant keep her card clean and secure the biggest winning margin on the DP World Tour so far this season.

Grant, who had her boyfriend Pontus on the bag this week, added: “I’m speechless and I’m so happy that I’m at home just to see all the kids, and my family is here and everyone that I care about is watching.

“I was actually surprisingly calm on the first tee. I felt happy and relieved, and to be able to get in the zone and just enjoy golf for a last day was very nice.

“When I walked up on the 13th green, I saw the leaderboard and I saw it was eight shots and it was very relaxing to not have to change gears and I could just go out and continue doing what I was doing.”

