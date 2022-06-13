Shane Warne and Ash Barty recognised in Australia’s Queen’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Shane Warne and Ash Barty recognised in Australia’s Queen’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 1:22 am
Former Australia Test spinner Shane Warne, who died earlier this year, and retired former world No 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, have both been recognised with Orders of Australia in the Queen's Birthday Honours list (Chris Young/PA)
Former Australia Test spinner Shane Warne, who died earlier this year, and retired former world No 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, have both been recognised with Orders of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list (Chris Young/PA)

Former Australia Test spinner Shane Warne, who died earlier this year, and retired former world No 1 tennis player, Ash Barty, have both been recognised with Orders of Australia in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

Warne, who died of a heart attack in Thailand in March at the age of 54, was awarded an Order of Australia (AO) posthumously on Sunday night for his services to cricket and the community and for his philanthropic contributions.

Warne finished a stellar international career with 708 Test wickets and a further 293 in One-Day Internationals, placing him second in the list of all-time international wicket-takers. After his career finished, Warne continued to contribute to the sport as a coach, mentor and broadcaster.

Shane Warne wearing red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation
Former Australia cricketer Shane Warne died at the age of 52 in March (John Walton/PA)

Cricket Australia chief Nick Hockley said: “Shane Warne was one of the most talented and charismatic cricketers the world has ever seen and we are reminded today of the indelible legacy he created both on and off the field.”

Barty, who announced her shock retirement from tennis at the age of 25 while at her peak earlier this year, was recognised with an AO for distinguished service to tennis at the elite level and to youth development programmes.

Barty – who was ranked No 1 in the world since 2019 – won the Australian Open earlier this year. Her other grand slam victories include the French Open and Wimbledon singles and the US Open women’s doubles titles.

Australian women’s cricket captain Meg Lanning also received a gong in the honours – and was awarded Member (AM) of the General Division for significant service to women’s cricket at the elite level.

Ashleigh Barty in action during her ladies’ singles final match against Karolina Pliskova at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon
Ash Barty announced her retirement from professional tennis at the age of 25 (Adam Davy/PA)

The six-time ICC World Cup winner has dominated international cricket since her debut in 2010, leading the Australian women’s team to unrivalled success in all formats since taking over the captaincy as a 21-year-old in 2014.

Mr Hockley said: “We are enormously proud to see Australian women’s captain Meg Lanning recognised in today’s Honour List. Her leadership and performances have been central to the outstanding success of our women’s team.

“All those recognised today have made an immense contribution to both the game and the communities they work and live in across the country.

“The Queen’s Birthday Honours List provides us a chance to recognise and thank some of the incredibly important contributors right across our community.”

