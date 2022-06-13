North Korea plans crackdown on ‘unsound’ officials as Kim pushes for unity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Korea plans crackdown on ‘unsound’ officials as Kim pushes for unity

By Press Association
June 13, 2022, 7:30 am Updated: June 13, 2022, 7:32 am
People watch a TV showing an image of North Korea leader Kim Jong Un at the Seoul Railway Station (AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his top deputies have pushed for a crackdown on officials who abuse their power and commit other “unsound and non-revolutionary acts”, state media has reported.

The move comes as Mr Kim seeks greater internal unity to overcome a Covid-19 outbreak and economic difficulties.

It is not clear what specific “non-revolutionary” acts were mentioned at the ruling Workers’ Party meeting on Sunday.

But some observers say possible state crackdowns on such alleged acts could be an attempt to solidify Mr Kim’s control of his people and push them into rallying behind his leadership in the face of the domestic hardships.

Mr Kim and other senior party secretaries discussed “waging a more intensive struggle against unsound and non-revolutionary acts including abuse of power and bureaucratism revealed among some party officials”, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.

The North Korean leader ordered the authority of the party’s auditing commission and other local discipline supervision systems to be bolstered to promote the party’s “monolithic leadership” and “the broad political activities of the party through the strong discipline system”, KCNA said.

Mr Kim has previously occasionally called for struggles against “anti-socialist practices” at home in the past two years amid outside worries about his country’s fragile economy, which has been battered by pandemic-related border shutdowns, UN sanctions and his own mismanagement.

Kim Jong Un
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee last week (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

The North’s elevated restrictions on movement in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak could cause a further strain on the country’s economic difficulties, some experts say.

On May 12, North Korea admitted the Omicron variant of the coronavirus had infected people, and it subsequently has said about 4.5 million people – more than 17% of its 26 million people – have fallen ill with fevers, although it claimed only 72 have died.

Experts widely doubt the outbreak was North Korea’s first, and believe the statistics being disclosed in state media are manipulated to prevent political damage to Mr Kim while bolstering internal control and promoting his leadership.

During a Workers’ Party conference last week, Mr Kim claimed the pandemic situation has passed the stage of “serious crisis” and ordered officials to remedy “the shortcomings and evils in the anti-epidemic work” and take steps to build up the country’s anti-pandemic capability.

Meanwhile, North Korea test-fired what appeared to be artillery shells toward the sea on Sunday, South Korea’s military said, days after Mr Kim Jong Un called for greater defence capability to cope with outside threats.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected several flight trajectories believed to be North Korean artillery on Sunday morning.

It said South Korea maintains a firm military readiness in close coordination with the United States amid boosted surveillance on North Korea.

During a national security council meeting convened to discuss the launches, South Korean officials expressed concern that North Korea is upgrading weapons systems that pose a direct threat to South Korea and reaffirmed they would sternly deal with such North Korean efforts, according to South Korea’s presidential office.

The North’s artillery tests draw less outside attention than its missile launches. But its forward-deployed long-range artillery guns are a serious security threat to South Korea’s populous metropolitan region, which is only 25-30 miles from the border with North Korea.

